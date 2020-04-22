You are here

  • Home
  • Thailand reports 15 new coronavirus cases, one new death

Thailand reports 15 new coronavirus cases, one new death

Thai residents affected by anti-coronavirus disease measures clap after receive free meals at a park in Bangkok on April 21, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/43q5v

Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Thailand reports 15 new coronavirus cases, one new death

  • Thailand has a total of 2,826 confirmed cases and 49 deaths
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand on Wednesday reported 15 new coronavirus cases and one new death, continuing a trend of lower numbers of new cases.
Despite the slowing of new cases, officials remained cautious.
“The lower numbers are a small success ... but we cannot let our guard down,” said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.
The new fatality reported on Wednesday was a 58-year-old Thai woman who had diabetes and high-blood pressure as underlying diseases, said Taweesin.
Thailand has a total of 2,826 confirmed cases and 49 deaths.

Topics: Coronavirus Thailand

Related

World
Thailand records 19 new coronavirus cases, one new death
World
Thailand reports 27 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Coronavirus second wave may be even worse: US health chief

Updated 29 sec ago
AFP

Coronavirus second wave may be even worse: US health chief

  • Americans called on to use the coming months to prepare – and get their flu shots
  • The US has recorded more than 800,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic
Updated 29 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: A second wave of the novel coronavirus in the US could be even more destructive because it will likely collide with the beginning of flu season, one of the country’s top health officials said Tuesday.
Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), called on Americans to use the coming months to prepare — and get their flu shots.
“There’s a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through,” he was quoted as saying in an interview with the Washington Post published late Tuesday.
“We’re going to have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time,” he said.
The US has recorded more than 800,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University, with 44,845 deaths — the most reported of any country.
Billions of people around the world have been ordered to stay at home in recent months as governments try to prevent the highly contagious coronavirus from overwhelming health care systems.
The US, like other countries, has scrambled to secure enough ventilators and personal protection equipment for medical staff while the death toll mounts.
Redfield said the virus arrived in the US just as regular flu season — which itself can strain health care systems — was waning.
If the two diseases had peaked at the same time, he told the Post, “it could have been really, really, really, really difficult” for health systems to cope.
Getting a flu shot ahead of next flu season, he said, “may allow there to be a hospital bed available for your mother or grandmother that may get coronavirus.”

Topics: Coronavirus US

Related

World
Novartis, US drug regulator agree to malaria drug trial against coronavirus
Special
World
New York hardest hit as US tops list of coronavirus cases

Latest updates

Thailand reports 15 new coronavirus cases, one new death
Coronavirus second wave may be even worse: US health chief
LIVE: Small battles being won in coronavirus pandemic, but the war against it continues
Iran state broadcaster keeps internet slow by withholding needed frequency bands
Iran’s Guard says it launched satellite amid US tensions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.