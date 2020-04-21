You are here

Thailand records 19 new coronavirus cases, one new death

Thailand’s 19 new cases make up its lowest daily increase since it reported seven cases on March 14. (AP)
Updated 21 April 2020
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand recorded 19 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, a senior health official said, the lowest daily tally in more than a month.
A 50-year-old taxi driver accounted for the latest death, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.
Thailand’s 19 new cases make up its lowest daily increase since it reported seven cases on March 14, preceding a surge in new cases, that prompted the prime minister to enforce an emergency decree and order a partial lockdown.
The Southeast Asian nation has a total of 2,811 cases and 48 deaths. Nearly 75 percent, or 2,108 sufferers, have recovered.

Indonesia reports 375 new coronavirus infections, 26 deaths

Indonesia reports 375 new coronavirus infections, 26 deaths

  • More than 46,700 people have been tested and 842 people had recovered
JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 375 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 7,135.
Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto reported 26 new coronavirus deaths, taking the total to 616.
More than 46,700 people have been tested and 842 people had recovered, he added.

