Medical groups voice concern over unreported COVID-19 deaths in Turkey 

Local residents, most wearing face masks as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus, shop in an open market in Istanbul, April 22, 2020. (AP Photo)
Updated 22 April 2020
Arab News

  • Turkey currently ranks among the most affected countries in the world and the biggest COVID-19 hotspot in the Middle East
  • The country did not choose a countrywide lockdown, except for a curfew for those over 65 and under 20 years old, preferring to keep the economy’s wheels turning
ANKARA: Istanbul recorded about 30 percent more deaths between March 9 and April 12 than in previous years, the New York Times recently reported, prompting concern that while the official death count in Turkey remains low the real toll may be higher.
The city is believed to have recorded 2,100 more deaths than in the same period in the past two years. According to the medical professionals who spoke to Arab News, some of these deaths may be attributed to cancer and other ailments but the rest are likely to be a result of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

Turkey neighbors Iran, which has been hard hit by COVID-19 with 5,391 deaths and 85,996 confirmed cases as of Wednesday, and Ankara took the decision to suspend air traffic very late.
Furthermore, COVID-19 testing was not widespread until the beginning of April.
“Turkey is only considering COVID-19 cases with a positive test result, without including the cases with negative results (but showing all symptoms of the virus),” Dr. Sinan Adiyaman, head of the Turkish Medical Association (TTB), told Arab News.

The World Health Organization uses two key codes for identifying COVID-19 cases: The code U07.1 is assigned to a disease diagnosis of COVID-19 confirmed by laboratory testing, and U07.2 is assigned to a clinical or epidemiological diagnosis of COVID-19 where laboratory confirmation is inconclusive or not available. Contrary to WHO guidelines Turkey does not use the second code.
The government announced the first death from COVID-19 on March 17. However, the Times suggests deaths may have begun some weeks earlier when people were not following social distancing rules strictly or using personal protective equipment regularly because they were not instructed to do so.
Turkey currently ranks among the most affected countries in the world and the biggest COVID-19 hotspot in the Middle East, with death cases approaching to 2,500 and the total number of infections surpassing 95,500.
Yet the country did not choose a countrywide lockdown, except for a curfew for those over 65 and under 20 years old, preferring to keep the economy’s wheels turning amid high rates of unemployment and inflation.
Adiyaman emphasizes the need for more transparency and the strict classification of the COVID-19 cases to give a clearer picture of the contagion.
The Turkish Medical Association submitted dozens of questions to the health minister last week to get some detailed data about COVID-19 cases, such as the number of medical staff who had been infected by the virus and the cities where patients live.
“We call on the Turkish health ministry to classify the deaths in this period separately and to use the U07.2 code for the cases that are diagnosed clinically and epidemiologically because of the reliability of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) kits for coronavirus diagnoses is about 50 percent,” Dr. Adiyaman said.
Other groups are also voicing their concern about the under-reporting of COVID-19 fatalities.
In a report based on the burial rates recorded on the central electronic system over the past five years, the Turkish Thoracic Society has warned that the death rates in Istanbul and the northern city of Trabzon have increased tremendously, without any reason being made public.
The death rates increased by 10 percent in Istanbul, and by 25 percent in Trabzon, especially with the week beginning March 2.
“Some patients have been buried without being tested. We are calling for verbal autopsies with their relatives about whether they had a high fever or dry cough during their illness. It will reveal the cause of the death,” Adiyaman said.
On Tuesday, Turkey evacuated hundreds of its nationals from abroad and placed them in two-week quarantine to prevent the spread of the virus.
In the meantime, the government has banned opposition-run municipalities in Turkey from leading fundraising campaigns, as well as local initiatives such as distributing bread to those in need.

Conspiracies ‘could inspire attacks on UK Muslims’

Charlie Peters

  • Online fake news is fanning hatred
  • The report includes social media analysis from websites and platforms popular with far-right figures
LONDON: Conspiracy theories surrounding COVID-19 could lead to violence against Muslims after the UK’s lockdown is eased, an upcoming report warns.

Written by independent members of a British government advisory group on Islamophobia, the report says far-right figures in the UK have been sharing false claims about Muslims breaking lockdown restrictions and spreading COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 crisis has been used to create ‘others’ of Muslims, blaming them for the spread of the virus. The spread of fake news online is contributing to this extremely worrying trend,” coauthor Imran Awan, a criminology professor at Birmingham City University and an independent member of the Anti-Muslim Hatred Working Group, told The Independent newspaper.

“While we haven’t yet seen this translate into physical hate crimes, once social distancing rules are relaxed there are concerns that this could be the case.”

The report’s authors cite examples of Islamophobia, including one incident reported to London’s Metropolitan Police after a veiled Muslim woman said she was approached by a man who coughed in her face and claimed he had COVID-19.

The report includes social media analysis from websites and platforms popular with far-right figures, such as Facebook and WhatsApp.

The authors uncovered recurring themes about police officers giving preferential treatment to Muslims, and claims that they are disproportionately responsible for COVID-19 deaths.

“Online narratives rooted in anti-Muslim bigotry are evolving and transforming in the new social context created by the pandemic,” the report says.

“In this new context, Islam and Muslims have been associated directly with the causes of the pandemic, fitting well within broader well-known far-right themes depicting Muslims as parasitical to society — foreign, alien and ‘disease-like’.”

Notorious far-right figure and former leader of the English Defence League Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, shared a video purporting to show Muslims leaving a mosque during the lockdown. In actual fact, the footage was old and did not represent what Yaxley-Lennon claimed.

West Midlands Police said in a statement released on March 30 following a litany of complaints regarding the footage: “Our officers have conducted enquiries and are satisfied that the mosque is currently closed.”

It added that the mosque has not reopened since the government initiated the lockdown in March.

Roxana Khan-Williams, who works for advocacy group Hope Not Hate and coauthored the report, said conspiracy theories targeting Muslims are “penetrating common-sense thinking.”

She added that she saw examples of people who were not deliberately seeking to be anti-Muslim but “were seeing this fake news and absorbing it.”

Dr. Rakib Ehsan, research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, a British foreign policy think tank, told Arab News: “Public authorities must guard against the possible rise in anti-Muslim attacks in post-lockdown Britain.”

He added: “Far-right extremists have been responsible for spreading disinformation and peddling untruths over the COVID-19 outbreak. This includes the dissemination of conspiracies suggesting that mosques are refusing to respect social distancing rules and the rehashing of social media material showing Islamic public gatherings which took place before the outbreak gained a foothold.”

According to The Independent, the report’s authors fear that claims about Muslims spreading COVID-19 will recur during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims normally gather for prayers and meals.

The Centre for Media Monitoring last week referred to news articles that claimed “experts fear social gatherings in Ramadan will lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases.”

