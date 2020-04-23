LIVE: World mulls coronavirus regulations exit strategies as economy suffers, daily cases decrease

You are here

Displaced Syrian girls and boys wear face masks decorated by artists during a COVID-19 awareness campaign at the Bardaqli camp in the town of Dana in Syria's northwestern Idlib province. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: Several countries have started announcing exit strategies from the various states of lockdown and loosening regulations as the daily number of coronavirus cases and deaths decreases in some areas.
Jordan and Saudi Arabia have announced decreased curfew hours in some areas during Ramadan, while Abu Dhabi announced plans to study reopening malls.
However, officials are warning of a second wave if regulations are eased too early.
There are currently over 2.6 million cases worldwide, with 721,731 recoveries and 184,235 deaths.

Thursday, April 23, 2020 (All times in GMT)

10:35 – Oman reported 102 new cases, bringing the total to 1,716 infected people.

09:18 – A Gaza court has sentenced a Palestinian man to six months in jail for escaping from a coronavirus quarantine facility on the Egyptian border.

09:16 – The Spanish health ministry said on Thursday that 440 people died from the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, which brought total fatalities to 22,157.

07:58 – The global coronavirus crisis will not end any time soon, with many countries still in the early stages of the fight, health experts have warned as researchers revealed the first US deaths from the disease came weeks before the alarm was raised there. READ THE STORY

07:37 – Kuwait said there were 55 new coronavirus recoveries, bringing the total to 498 recovered patients.

06:49 – Sudan confirmed 22 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 162 infected people.

06:29 – Dubai is reviewing the current lockdown rules including the reopening of shopping malls.

05:53 – The German government unveiled a $10.8 billion (€10 billion) economic package on Thursday to pay for additional unemployment benefits and new tax cuts to help businesses affected by the coronavirus.

04:46 – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the coronavirus pandemic is “a human crisis that is fast becoming a human rights crisis.”

05:17 – Half of German companies are using the government’s short-time work facility as most see a decline in revenues due to the coronavirus outbreak, a survey published by the Ifo economic institute on Thursday showed.

04:53 – Thailand reported 13 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and one more death, a 78-year-old woman who had other health complications.

04:51 – Nearly 50 crew members on an Italian cruise ship docked for repairs in Japan’s Nagasaki have tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising concern about the strain on the city’s hospitals if conditions worsen for those infected.

Topics: Coronavirus

GAZA: A Gaza court has sentenced a Palestinian man to six months in jail for escaping from a coronavirus quarantine facility on the Egyptian border, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.
The 33-year-old was arrested on Saturday, a few hours after breaking out of the compound at Rafah, where people crossing from Egypt into Hamas Islamist-controlled Gaza are confined for a mandatory 21-day period.
He had been in the facility for less than a week and tested negative for the novel coronavirus after being apprehended, the ministry said.
In addition to the prison term handed down on Tuesday by a Hamas-run military court, the man was fined $700. It was the first time a jail term has been imposed in Gaza for violating restrictions aimed at stemming coronavirus infection.
The ministry gave no details on how the man escaped from the 500-room compound of single-story concrete buildings surrounded by a wall and guarded by police.
In its statement, the ministry said the man would also face drug-selling charges relating to membership in a narcotics gang.
Health officials said 17 people had tested positive for the coronavirus in the Gaza Strip. The densely populated enclave is home to two million people.

