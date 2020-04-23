You are here

Palestinian jailed in Gaza for breaking coronavirus quarantine

Above, Palestinian policemen impose coronavirus lockdown measures in Gaza City on March 31, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters

  • The 33-year-old was arrested on Saturday, a few hours after breaking out of the compound at Rafah
  • First time a jail term has been imposed in Gaza for violating restrictions
GAZA: A Gaza court has sentenced a Palestinian man to six months in jail for escaping from a coronavirus quarantine facility on the Egyptian border, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.
The 33-year-old was arrested on Saturday, a few hours after breaking out of the compound at Rafah, where people crossing from Egypt into Hamas Islamist-controlled Gaza are confined for a mandatory 21-day period.
He had been in the facility for less than a week and tested negative for the novel coronavirus after being apprehended, the ministry said.
In addition to the prison term handed down on Tuesday by a Hamas-run military court, the man was fined $700. It was the first time a jail term has been imposed in Gaza for violating restrictions aimed at stemming coronavirus infection.
The ministry gave no details on how the man escaped from the 500-room compound of single-story concrete buildings surrounded by a wall and guarded by police.
In its statement, the ministry said the man would also face drug-selling charges relating to membership in a narcotics gang.
Health officials said 17 people had tested positive for the coronavirus in the Gaza Strip. The densely populated enclave is home to two million people.

Dubai studying the reopening of shopping malls

  • The news comes after Abu Dhabi announced it too was considering easing the lockdown of shopping malls
  • The Dubai Economy Department issued a circular advising shopping malls to be ready for a gradual re-opening
DUBAI: Dubai is reviewing the current lockdown rules including the reopening of shopping malls.
The news comes after Abu Dhabi announced it too was considering easing the lockdown of shopping malls amid the coronavirus pandemic, a Dubai Media Office representative said.
The Dubai Economy Department issued a circular advising shopping malls to be ready for a gradual re-opening. It also said people visiting the malls must wear face masks at all times and carry with them hand sanitizers.
The Dubai Economy has also ordered malls to conduct 24 hour sanitization each day, and undergo a screening process that examines the health of all mall visitors. The malls must also have a mandatory quarantine site to isolate potential coronavirus cases.

The department has also said shoppers will only be allowed three hours in Dubai's malls, and must wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
Children aged three to 12-years-old, and elderly people over 60, will not be permitted, Dubai Economy added.
Entertainment and cultural destinations will also remain closed to prevent the further spread of the virus.
The government also said that during Ramadan, gatherings of no more than 10 people will be allowed.
The government also advised people not to share their food with families staying in different homes.
The rules also cover domestic workers, who should neither meet with people outside their households, nor accept food from an unknown origin, the department said.
"It is advisable to reduce household movement to the minimum and arrange for them to stay in the family home instead of their accommodation in case of taking care of elderly and infants," the document said.
Mall car parks will remain 75 per cent closed, and valet parking will be prohibited, it added.
The Dubai Economy said it ordered all entry points to malls to be open to avoid crowds.
Shop staff must sanitize all items used by customers, including jewelry. And any products that may get damaged after sanitization, should be quarantined, the department said.
Shopping malls in the country were closed in March as part of the UAE’s efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus.

