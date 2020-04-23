Zoom boosts encryption to quell safety concerns as users top 300 million

You are here

A handout image taken and released by 10 Downing Street on March 31, 2020, shows a screen relaying Above, a Zoom video conference with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, top row left, chairing a remote session with minister of his Cabinet in London on March 31, 2020. (10 Downing Street/AFP)
Reuters

  • Zoom now has over 300 million daily users after adding 100 million in the last 22 days
  • Zoom said an account admin can now choose data center regions for their meetings
Zoom Video Communications Inc. said on Wednesday it was upgrading the encryption features on its video conferencing app to quell safety concerns as its users surged by 50 percent in the past three weeks.
Zoom now has over 300 million daily users after adding 100 million in the last 22 days, the company said, even as it faces a barrage of criticism from cybersecurity experts and users alike over bugs in its codes and the lack of end-to-end encryption of its chat sessions.
The use of Zoom has soared with corporate offices, political parties, school districts, organizations and millions across the world working from home after lockdowns were enforced to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The app’s issues, including “Zoombombing” incidents where uninvited guests crash meetings, led to several companies, schools and governments to stop using the platform.
In response, the company said it would be rolling out a new version of the app, Zoom 5.0 within the week.
The company, which competes with Microsoft Teams and Cisco’s Webex has also launched a 90-day plan to improve the app and appointed former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos as an adviser.
Zoom said it had made several changes to its user interface, including offering password protection and giving more controls to meeting hosts to check unruly participants.
To account for criticism that the company had routed some data through Chinese servers, Zoom said an account admin can now choose data center regions for their meetings.
Zoom shares closed up nearly 5 percent at $150.25 on Wednesday.

Germany announces new $10.8 billion coronavirus package

AFP

  • Europe’s largest economy takes it first steps back toward normality
  • Unemployed will see their benefits extended for a further three months this year
AFP

BERLIN: The German government unveiled a $10.8 billion (€10 billion) economic package on Thursday to pay for additional unemployment benefits and new tax cuts to help businesses affected by the coronavirus.
The measures come as Europe’s largest economy takes it first steps back toward normality with a number of businesses opening up for the first time in a month, and politicians declaring the coronavirus “under control.”
Workers forced to stay at home by the pandemic and government measures to contain it will now receive between 70 and 77 percent of net salary from the fourth month of unemployment, a ten percent increase on previous provisions.
From the seventh month, they will receive between 80 and 87 percent.
Those already unemployed will see their benefits extended for a further three months this year.
The coalition government also announced that VAT on the gastronomy sector — which has been hard-hit by closures of restaurants and cafes — would be cut from 19 percent to seven percent for one year from July 1.
With many schools closed and expected to re-open gradually, the government also said it would provide financial support to families to purchase a computer for online lessons. Those in greatest need can receive up to €150.
The new injection comes on top of a total program of support for the German economy of some €1.100 trillion, consisting mainly of public guarantees for business loans.

