You are here

  • Home
  • Inject disinfectant? Trump’s idea baffles experts

Inject disinfectant? Trump’s idea baffles experts

U.S. President Donald Trump rubs his hands and while defending his comments on using disinfectants as a measure against the coronavirus prior to signing the "Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act," approving additional coronavirus disease (COVID-19) relief for the U.S. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jcf4p

Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

Inject disinfectant? Trump’s idea baffles experts

  • Trump’s claims to medical expertise are endless fuel for late night comedy routines
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Top White House coronavirus adviser Deborah Birx shrank in horror and around the nation comedians sharpened their pens: President Donald Trump had just asked if virus victims couldn’t be injected with disinfectant.
Even as a new poll shows most Americans wish the former real estate magnate would leave science to the experts, Trump on Thursday evening hit a new high in the annals of amateur presidential doctoring.
Encouraged by tentative findings that summer weather may dampen the novel coronavirus, Trump used his daily live press briefing to ask whether light could become a medical treatment.
“Supposing we hit the body with a tremendous — whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light,” Trump said. “Supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way.”
Birx and another government medical expert looked on warily. The president wasn’t finished. “Then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks (the virus) out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs.”
Birx winced and turned her eyes from the president to the floor.
Trump’s actual comments about disinfectants were quickly savaged in memes and jokes on Twitter.
“’Hey guys!!! It’s Dettol o’clock!!!’” said one tweet alongside a picture of a glass filled with cleaner on the rocks. Another tweet looked forward to “breakfast of nice chilled toilet cleaner.”
The British-based manufacturer of Lysol and Dettol felt compelled to put out a statement: “Under no circumstances should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body through injection, ingestion or any other route,” the company, Reckitt Benckiser, said.
Trump’s claims to medical expertise are also endless fuel for late night comedy routines. “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert had just taped an impersonation of the president touting Listerine mouthwash as a remedy on Thursday before the briefing took place.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Special
World
Virus curfew extended to May 15 in Manila
World
Filipino president urges ‘patience’ as Manila virus lockdown extended to May 15

Virus curfew extended to May 15 in Manila

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. (AP)
Updated 11 min 45 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Virus curfew extended to May 15 in Manila

  • Quarantine in lower-risk regions will be modified, allowing partial resumption of commercial activity, transportation and construction works from May 1. If there is no deterioration, normalization will start on May 16
Updated 11 min 45 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday urged citizens to “be patient” as he announced an extension to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown in the country’s capital region until May 15.
The Luzon island-wide enhanced community quarantine measure, one of the world’s strictest lockdowns to curb the spread of the deadly virus, was imposed in March with a view to it being lifted on April 30.
But in a recorded public address, Duterte said: “We are just waiting for the right time. Just be patient, please. We are trying to limit the contamination. We are all at risk. But do not increase the odds or the chances of getting it (COVID-19).”
Following a series of meetings with medical experts and the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), the president moved to extend the quarantine period in the Metro Manila region, where the outbreak has been at its worst, along with other high-risk areas in Luzon and parts of Visayas and Mindanao, including the city of Davao. The latest measures will be re-evaluated by Filipino authorities on May 16.
Quarantine in lower-risk regions will be modified, allowing partial resumption of commercial activity, transportation and construction works from May 1. If there is no deterioration, normalization will start on May 16.
In a press briefing at the presidential palace, National Task Force COVID chief Carlito Galvez Jr. said Metro Manila had “more or less” 12,000 suspected COVID-19 cases out of a population of more than 12.8 million. Through aggressive testing, he added, the government aimed to bring the number down to zero.

HIGHLIGHT

We are just waiting for the right time. Just be patient, please, said President Rodrigo Duterte.

He pointed out that the enhanced community quarantine in the capital region could not be lifted due to the risk of a second wave of infections, and that the government’s extension was in accordance with World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.
Filipino Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the additional two weeks’ extension was to allow time for the country’s health care system to prepare medical facilities and reach a high testing capacity in readiness to deal with any rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.
Vergeire added that the public should be ready for a “new normal” where physical distancing and stricter hygiene measures would remain as the “virus will still be here.”
Meanwhile, Duterte repeated his threat to impose martial law if communist guerrillas active in the country’s north attacked government forces delivering aid to communities during the COVID-19 quarantine.
“I am now warning everybody and putting the armed forces and police on notice. I might declare martial law and there will be no turning back,” he said.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Special
World
Philippines drafts in elite troops to enforce strict anti-virus measures
World
Philippines nears 7,000 coronavirus cases, reports 16 new deaths

Latest updates

Inject disinfectant? Trump’s idea baffles experts
Virus curfew extended to May 15 in Manila
Desperate immigrants search for new jobs as US fallout deepens
Nations back UN push for wide rollout of COVID-19 response
Europe unites at UN against West Bank annexation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.