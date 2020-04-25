Lebanese dance group lightens mood with Dabke video amid coronavirus lockdown

DUBAI: Lebanon’s Caracalla Dance Theatre group released an upbeat dance video in hopes of spreading positivity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dancer’s from the internationally renowned group are seen doing the native Levantine folk dance known as Dabke on the streets of Beirut in the video.

“No matter the lockdown, no matter the virus, no matter the situation…keep dancing and carry on,” the group wrote on their Facebook page.

Lebanon went into lockdown last month in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Authorities registered 696 infected cases of coronavirus so far, with 24 deaths and 140 recoveries.