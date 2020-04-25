You are here

  • Home
  • Coronavirus lockdown police officers in Bangladesh get infected 

Coronavirus lockdown police officers in Bangladesh get infected 

Around 10,000 members of Bangladesh's armed forces are working to contain the coronavirus outbreak, but the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) department said Saturday that the situation was under control. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2yb5w

Updated 25 April 2020
SHEHAB SUMON

Coronavirus lockdown police officers in Bangladesh get infected 

  • Health experts say police need proper training
Updated 25 April 2020
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Police officers tasked with enforcing a coronavirus lockdown in Bangladesh have contracted the disease.

More than 200,000 officers are working around the clock to ensure that people obey lockdown conditions in Bangladesh, where there are 4,998 confirmed cases and a death toll of 140.

More than 660 police officers have been placed in quarantine and 262 have become infected.

“During this health emergency, police members are in close contact with people — limiting mass gatherings, taking people to hospitals, taking food and essentials to individuals' homes, searching and checking suspicious people — all these tasks create a higher risk of being infected,” Sohel Rana, assistant inspector general of police headquarters, told Arab News. 

He added that provisions had been made at three hospitals to treat the infected officers. “We are keeping the groups away from each other and are sending a separate roster to each of the teams. We are keeping alternative plans so that our services to maintain law and order are not hampered.”

Health experts said police officers should be given proper training on infection control.

“Although police members used some forms of personal protective equipment (PPE), training on infection control and supervision on infection control practice may be lacking, making them more susceptible to the infection," Prof. Be-Nazir Ahmed, former director at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told Arab News.  

He said that the government should maximize its efforts to trace, test and treat every case and continue social distancing.

The government has extended public holidays until May 5 to limit the number of infections. 

Around 10,000 members of Bangladesh's armed forces are also working to contain the outbreak, but the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) department said Saturday that the situation was under control.

“A few of the members of our armed forces who got infected with coronavirus while working on the ground are doing well. The number of our infected members are very negligible, and the situation is very much under control," Lt. Colonel Abdullah Ibne Jayed, ISPR director, told Arab News.

Topics: Bangladesh Coronavirus

US Republican candidate: ‘I’m pushing to put (Islam) on trial’

This Friday, April 24, 2020 photo shows damage to the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau, Mo. after a fire. (AP)
Updated 26 April 2020
Ephrem Kossaify

US Republican candidate: ‘I’m pushing to put (Islam) on trial’

Updated 26 April 2020
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: At first, the Republican Party of Iowa was quick to distance itself from Rick Phillips, a Republican candidate for the state’s 2nd Congressional District primary on June 2.
Running on an anti-Muslim platform, Phillips denigrated mosques as “nothing more than military outposts where the seeds of hatred are sown against our country,” and called to eliminate Islam from the US.  
The party’s rebuke of him came in response to an email by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) urging its local leaders to repudiate the candidate’s comments.  
But some officials within the party forwarded CAIR’s email to an anti-Muslim pseudo-intellectual called Steve Kirby, engaging him to defend Phillips.
“One might not like to hear what Mr. Phillips has to say about Islam, but in these particular issues there are facts to support Mr. Phillips,” Kirby wrote in the email thread. “Islam has core tenets in irreconcilable conflict with the Constitution.”  
Thomas Jefferson, one of the key founding fathers, owned a copy of the Qur’an, and wrote about Islam in his early political treatises.  
Campaigning for religious freedom, Jefferson argued: “Neither Pagan nor Mahamedan nor Jew ought to be excluded from the civil rights of the Commonwealth because of his religion.”
Robert McCaw, director of government affairs at CAIR, told Arab News: “Prior to the founding of our nation, Muslims were here contributing and building toward its success. First brought here as slaves, they’ve fought in every American war since then, including the revolutionary war.”
Last year, Congress passed a resolution that recognizes American Muslims’ history and contributions to the nation.

SPEEDREAD

Thomas Jefferson, one of the key founding fathers, owned a copy of the Qur’an, and wrote about Islam in his early political treatises.

Born and raised in Iowa, Phillips said where he grew up, “it was only white people.” He told Arab News: “I grew up on a farm. I was around cows and animals and such … Lots of fields.”
He learned about Islam watching YouTube videos, after which he concluded that the religion is anti-constitutional.  
“If (Muslims) achieve superiority, they’ll not permit the same (protected) rights that we have in our constitution now,” he said.
“That’s why I’m pushing to put (Islam) on trial. This whole ideology needs to be scrutinized by Americans so they can understand it better.”
Phillips said he is not promoting hate, just “telling the truth,” adding: “Jesus told the truth and he was crucified for it. Him being perfect ended with that result. I can’t see where I would be any different.”
McCaw said Phillips’ “anti-Muslim ideology and talking points are taken directly from the US Islamophobia network. To the common Islamophobe, Muslims have no place in American society — they aren’t protected by the constitution.”  
McCaw added: “When these ideas find political platforms to be spread on, that puts the American-Muslim community’s rights and safety in danger.”

Topics: Republican candidate Rick Phillips

Latest updates

Curfew partially lifted across Saudi Arabia, except in Makkah city
Despite risks, auto workers start making medical gear
Premier League come up with concrete proposals to finish season
Man United’s Woodward: Transfer talk ignores virus ‘reality’
West Indies ‘flexible’ over England tour as ECB weigh overseas offers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.