You are here

  • Home
  • How Iraqi calligrapher Majid Al-Yousef’s journey began with bad handwriting

How Iraqi calligrapher Majid Al-Yousef’s journey began with bad handwriting

This artwork is by calligraphy artist Majid Al-Yousef. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pn2m7

Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

How Iraqi calligrapher Majid Al-Yousef’s journey began with bad handwriting

Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: People’s criticism can sometimes hold you back, but this wasn’t the case for Dubai-based calligraphy artist Majid Al-Yousef. 

Al-Yousef’s journey started in elementary school, when his teacher “triggered” him because his handwriting “wasn’t the best,” he said in an interview with Arab News.  

It was then that Al-Yousef chose to develop his skills and “enter the world of calligraphy.” 

“I used to do drawings and pattern making and design, even before that, as a hobby,” he said. “And I think that helped me a lot in understanding the correlation between the hand and the eye and how to do visual art in general.” 

According to the artist, calligraphy depends on the “anatomy” of the letters, the words and their compositions, along with other design related disciplines. “And I think tolerating that to express a specific message or a specific mood… needs a lot of study and experience,” he explained. 

Al-Yousef received his bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Iraq. He then pursued his master’s degree in the US and that gave him “a bigger chance to learn more about both the history of art and design.”

“That opened up so many horizons to me, especially studying bauhaus, cubism, analytical cubism and futurism, and these movements,” the calligrapher said. “And I think my main interest at that time was trying to apply these philosophies (to) calligraphy or calligraphy forms.”

Because of his background, the talent thinks one should learn the basics of calligraphy before pursuing a career in this art. “Because otherwise we end up — like the situation now — with a lot of practice, but very low-quality outwork,” he explained. 

“And that is a serious issue in the long term. First, we’re going to have so many people who practice something that no one can even evaluate. So, it’s going to lose its value,” the artist added. 

But, he believes it is a good practice to use calligraphy in different forms and applications, like in calligraffiti and other digital forms.

Topics: Majid Al-Yousef Year of Arabic Calligraphy

Call of duty: Can video games help win battle against coronavirus?

Screen grab of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.
Updated 56 min 19 sec ago
Shaistha Khan

Call of duty: Can video games help win battle against coronavirus?

  • People forced to spend more time indoors are seeking varied entertainment, but also turning to video games to help connect with friends and the wider community as the popularity of multiplayer games
Updated 56 min 19 sec ago
Shaistha Khan

DHARAN: Social curbs introduced in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic have led to a surge in online gaming, with global revenues exceeding $10 billion in March, making it the most profitable month on record, according to estimates.

US-based telecommunications company Verizon Wireless reported a 75 percent surge in web traffic for video game use after social distancing measures were announced, while news portal Telecom.com said video and mobile gaming had skyrocketed to unprecedented levels.

In 2018, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that if digital or video gaming takes over daily activities and impairs physical or psychological health, it should be classified as a disorder. 

However, in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, WHO has shifted its stance and launched the #PlayApartTogether campaign with gaming industry leaders to support those in self-isolation or home quarantine.

People forced to spend more time indoors are seeking varied entertainment, but also turning to video games to help connect with friends and the wider community as the popularity of multiplayer games such as League of Legends and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reveals.

People forced to spend more time indoors are seeking varied entertainment, but also turning to video games to help connect with friends. (Supplied)

Video games are also used by people struggling cope with difficult emotions. Before the coronavirus pandemic, Internet forums such as Reddit and Quora were rife with gamers who claimed video games offered a source of escapism when dealing with post-traumatic stress (PTSD), grief and depression.

 Dr. Upasana Gala, a neurofeedback specialist and founder of Evolve Brain Training, a Dubai-based wellness center that treats mental health issues, said: “With COVID-19, people cannot anticipate what is coming next. They might be struggling with job security, additional responsibilities such as childcare, or financial troubles.

“When an individual cannot control what is happening around them, completing a specific task and controlling the outcome in a game offers a dopamine hit,” she said. “It makes us feel good about accomplishing something.”

 Gala said that if a person lacked the physical energy to complete daily tasks, gaming could activate the under-stimulated part of the brain, providing motivation to reach a specific goal, encouraging a sense of self, and improving learning and memory. 

Benefits of gaming may also include improvement in problem-solving, concentration and social skills. (Shutterstock)

 “In fact, a reasonable amount of gaming is usually recommended in therapy for clinical depression,” she said.

A 2017 study by the University of California, Davis found that video games improved cognitive control and could potentially be used to treat depression.

Additional benefits of gaming may also include improvement in problem-solving, concentration and social skills.

Gala suggests that gamers who find themselves spending an inordinate amount of time playing video games during lockdown should analyze whether it is a form of stress relief or escapism.

“If you find yourself using video games to escape reality and avoid confronting your problems, it creates a vicious cycle,” she said. “The key is to use video games in balance, as a stress reliever.”

 

Topics: Coronavirus

Latest updates

UK PM Johnson and partner announce birth of baby boy
How Iraqi calligrapher Majid Al-Yousef’s journey began with bad handwriting
Indonesia announces 260 coronavirus cases, 11 deaths
Call of duty: Can video games help win battle against coronavirus?
Satellite images of luxury boats further suggest North Korea’s Kim at favored villa: experts

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.