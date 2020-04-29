You are here

  • Home
  • StanChart eyes quick recovery as profit falls

StanChart eyes quick recovery as profit falls

StanChart’s outlook cheered investors, with its Hong Kong-listed shares rising as much as 8 percent in afternoon trade. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9be3m

Updated 29 April 2020
Reuters

StanChart eyes quick recovery as profit falls

Updated 29 April 2020
Reuters

HONG KONG: Standard Chartered on Wednesday said that it expects virus-battered economies to recover later this year, striking an optimistic note after increased credit impairment and provisions for future loan losses pushed first-quarter profit down 12 percent.

The emerging markets-focused lender’s tone contrasts with other European lenders that have posted earnings so far, saying it saw encouraging signs in China that the recovery could come even sooner.

“We expect a gradual recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic . . . before the global economy moves out of recession in the latter part of 2020, most likely led and driven by markets in our footprint,” it said.

“The pace at which individual markets recover will be heavily dependent on the efficacy of government stimulus initiatives and policies to ease restrictions, as well as the resilience of the COVID-19 virus itself,” it said.

As a British-based lender focused on Asia, Africa and the Middle East, StanChart’s profit slump, however, showed how the pandemic is hitting businesses worldwide as governments freeze their economies to slow the new coronavirus’ spread.

Pretax profit for January-March was $1.22 billion, versus $1.38 billion in the same period a year earlier, the London-headquartered bank said in a stock exchange filing. The figure was boosted by a $358 million increase in debt valuation adjustment — an accounting measure related to changes in the value of issued debt and which often rises as perception of the lender’s strength falls.

The result comes a day after bigger cross-town rival HSBC said that its first-quarter profit nearly halved as bad loan provisions jumped to $3 billion.

But StanChart’s outlook cheered investors, with its Hong Kong-listed shares rising as much as 8 percent in afternoon trade, while the broader market was only 0.1 percent higher.

The bank saw its credit impairment in the quarter rising to $956 million from $78 million a year earlier, while “high-risk assets” on the balance sheet rose by $6.2 billion from three months prior.

A large portion of the quarter’s credit impairment was accounted for by two corporate and institutional banking clients — one in commodity trading and another in health care, it said, without identifying the clients.

The bank said that it is targeting costs of below $10 billion for the full year, which it will achieve by reducing staff bonuses, pausing new hiring and slashing discretionary spending. 

Topics: StanChart

Related

World
Hong Kong civil servants to return to work as coronavirus lockdown eases
World
Hong Kong political crisis deepens despite protest lull during virus

NMC founder alleges fraud, forgery ‘on a grand scale’

Updated 30 April 2020
Frank Kane

NMC founder alleges fraud, forgery ‘on a grand scale’

  • Billionaire former chairman B.R. Shetty blames small group of aides after probe into debt-wracked UAE health provider
  • NMC is the biggest health provider in the United Arab Emirates
Updated 30 April 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: NMC Health, the troubled UAE-based hospitals group, has been the victim of fraud, forgery and impersonation on a multibillion-dollar scale, according to its founder and former chairman B.R. Shetty.

In a strongly worded statement, Shetty detailed what he described as “serious fraud and wrongdoing” at the company and at his other major business venture, the financial services group Finablr, as well as at some of his private companies and against him personally.

NMC is in administration and has asked for its shares to be delisted from the London Stock Exchange after having uncovered total debts of $6.6 billion, most of it unaccounted.

Finablr is being broken up, with some of its operations being prepared for insolvency, while its UAE foreign exchange business is being run by the country’s central bank.

Shetty’s statement follows investigations by forensic investigators, lawyers and handwriting experts working for the Indian entrepreneur, who is believed to be still in his home country.

The statement fails to name any individuals, but said the alleged offenses appear to have been committed by “a small group of current and former executives” at the companies.

Shetty said that false companies, bank accounts and loan agreements had been set up without his knowledge or authorization, and that he had been supplied misleading financial information. The perpetrators had also used fraudulent powers-of-attorney and expenses payments from his personal companies and bank accounts.

Authorities in the UAE and UK have been informed of the findings. Shetty said that he is cooperating with authorities to “get to the truth and help ensure that misappropriated or missing funds” are identified and returned.

“I will work tirelessly to clear my name,” he said.

“To see everything that my family and I have strived to build over the past 45 years eroded over the course of a few short months, and mainly due to the misconduct and wrongdoing of people I put so much trust in, saddens me beyond words. It has also left my entire family in a perilous financial position,” he added.

Shetty, who founded NMC in the UAE in 1975, ended his executive involvement with the company in 2017, but remained joint chairman until earlier this year, after the scale of its problems became apparent.

Doubts over NMC’s financial health were first raised last year by activist investor Muddy Waters, which identified serious irregularities at the company. Over the space of a few weeks, its share price collapsed and shares eventually suspended.

The crisis at NMC — the biggest health provider in the UAE — comes at a difficult time for the country as it combats the coronavirus pandemic.

An economic downturn because of global lockdowns has put increased strain on the country’s financial system.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) is the biggest creditor to NMC, with outstanding liabilities of nearly $1 billion, although many others also have big exposures, as well as international banks such as Barclays, Standard Chartered and HSBC.

ADCB has filed criminal cases against several former executives at NMC, who cannot be named under the country’s laws. There were reports that the UAE central bank has issued freeze orders against several companies and individuals, but these have not been officially confirmed.

A spokesman for Alvarez & Marsal, joint administrator to NMC, said: “We will review the statement as part of our ongoing investigation into the affairs of NMC and look forward to (Shetty) sharing the findings of his investigation with us.”

Topics: NMC Health B.R. Shetty

Related

Business & Economy
Troubled NMC Health cancels London share listing
Business & Economy
ADCB files criminal complaint against individuals linked to NMC Health

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Taking Wittgenstein at His Word by Robert J. Fogelin
NMC founder alleges fraud, forgery ‘on a grand scale’
Damning US report calls for global blacklisting of India over religious freedom violations
Saudi Arabia gets a new oil customer in Belarus
With humans in lockdown, wildlife thrives in Islamabad

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.