Jordan has coronavirus outbreak in control: health minister

Jordan has allowed small shops and businesses to open but with great emphasis on public health and safety. Above, residents at a market in Amman on April 23, 2020. (AFP)
DUBAI: Jordan has the coronavirus outbreak in control with zero cases reported during the past few days, health minister Saad Jaber said.

“One of the reasons Jordan has been successfully in combatting COVID-19 is its expansive media education campaign and the level of trust the Jordanian government built with its citizens. For instance, since the start of the pandemic, the Jordanian government has been transparent about the number of cases and has repeatedly reminded its citizens of the necessary safety precautions,” according to Jaber, in a report from state news agency Petra.

Jordan is gradually reopening its economy after weeks of lockdown measures to control the spread of coronavirus, with small shops and businesses allowed to open.

“Jordan is now at a phase in which 70 percent of the economy is back to operating as usual,” Jaber said.

But the government is making sure that businesses and individuals adhere to public safety and security measures, and is issuing a new defense order to penalize corporations and public transport operators and even workers – particularly if they do not wear face masks – who break the regulations.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh likewise reiterated the implementation of the Friday lockdown order to keep social distancing and minimize contacts that would risk infection transmission.

Topics: Coronavirus Jordan

UAE reports 552 of new COVID-19 cases, urges public to obey precautions

DUBAI: The UAE has confirmed 552 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the country’s total infections to 12,481, state-run WAM has reported.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said it has conducted 27,000 additional tests, particularly among those who had contact with previously diagnosed patients.

All new cases are undergoing necessary medical treatment, the ministry added.

The ministry also announced seven new deaths of patients who developed complications from other chronic health issues. The country’s COVID-19 death toll stood at 105.

Total recoveries in the country rose 2,429, after 100 people have recently been cleared of the virus.

The ministry has urged the public to adhere to health precautions, especially as the country attempts to transition to normal life.

Topics: UAE Coronavirus

