  • Indonesia to reopen economy, resume ‘normal life’ by July

A barber in Jakarta wearing a face mask to protect against COVID-19 gives a customer a haircut. (AP)
Updated 28 sec ago
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

  • More regions are imposing stricter social restrictions amid a surge in infections — many of which have been imported from badly hit areas including Jakarta
JAKARTA: Indonesia is hoping to reopen the economy and resume “normal life” by July, according to government officials.
Doni Monardo, chief of Indonesia’s COVID-19 task force, said earlier this week that the government expects to see a decline in new cases from June, after ramping up testing in April and May and implementing aggressive contact tracing and stricter isolation measures for people exposed to the virus. “In July we would be able to start a normal life again,” he said.
The lead expert at the task force, epidemiologist and public health expert Wiku Adisasmito, stressed that minimizing the risk to human life must take precedence over reopening economic activity, which has come to a halt since the government introduced social distancing measures in mid-March.
“I want to make sure that there is no trade-off between the economy and public health. We know how to bring the economy back to life, but what we don’t know is how to bring our deceased patients back to life,” Adisasmito said in an online press briefing on Thursday. “We are now in process of analyzing and mapping the scenarios to restart the economy.”
More regions are imposing stricter social restrictions amid a surge in infections — many of which have been imported from badly hit areas including Jakarta. There have been more than 10,550 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indonesia as of May 1.
West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil said on Wednesday that leaders in all 17 regencies and cities in the province have agreed to submit a proposal to the Ministry of Health for large-scale restrictions across the province, which has so far only imposed strict measures in areas that adjacent to Jakarta.
The governor said he expects the ministry to approve the proposal early next week.
According to Monardo, the government is not in favor of enforcing a nationwide lockdown, which he claimed had resulted in “widespread outbreaks posing enormous risks” in “some densely populated regions and countries.”
“The decision not to choose a lockdown was a very good measure as we can maintain a balance between paying attention to health and socio-psychological aspects,” he said, adding that the restrictions in Jakarta — which have been in place since April 10 and have now been extended until May 22 — have had a positive effect, with COVID-19 cases in decline in the capital city.
While Jakarta recorded 142 new cases on Friday, after reporting less than a hundred daily infections over the preceding few days, the city’s official daily death toll from the disease has decreased consistently since mid-April.
Data from Jakarta’s coronavirus website showed that the number of burials taking place in accordance with COVID-19 protocols has been declining since April 22, when Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan announced that restrictions in the city would be extended for another month to help flatten the COVID-19 curve further.

Ethical iftar offers Londoners an online challenge for Ramadan amid coronavirus outbreak

Updated 01 May 2020
Zaynab Khojji

  • Muslims will be encouraged to share iftar meals with family and friends in a safe environment as part of the ethical iftar challenge 2020 between May 4-10
  • Reducing food waste, minimizing plastic use and eating less meat are on the ethical iftar menu
LONDON: A green iftar usually held in London is going online to help make the meals Muslims eat after fasting more ethical.
The week-long challenge also aims to keep Muslim Londoners connected during Ramadan amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Muslims will be encouraged to share iftar meals with family and friends in a safe environment as part of the ethical iftar challenge 2020 between May 4-10.
Participants can also gift food to neighbors and donate to food banks.
Reducing food waste, minimizing plastic use and eating less meat are also on the ethical iftar menu. The challenge encourages participants to incorporate nature into their iftar meals.
Having iftar in the garden and using home-grown herbs are recommended.


The ethical iftar challenge is a response to the coronavirus lockdown in Britain that has left Muslims unable to host communal iftar meals or eat at their local mosques during Ramadan.
The challenge will encourage people to share iftar safely by observing social distancing, while also urging them to make their meals more ethical.
Organizers of the challenge normally host a green iftar during Ramadan for around 150 people at Rumi’s Cave, a center at the heart of northwest London’s Muslim community.
Participants bring their own tableware and enjoy a plastic-free, three-course vegetarian meal with herbal teas and drinks.
Singers Sakinah Le Noir and Rabiah Mali — sisters who perform as Pearls of Islam — came up with the idea for the ethical challenge.


The pair sing and compose religious-inspired music in Arabic and English, and run community projects that aim to connect creativity and spirituality.
The two performers, along with their team, developed the idea after asking their Instagram followers how they were approaching Ramadan 2020 with COVID-19 restrictions in full force.
Le Noir said that they were saddened by the number of people who were worried about having iftar alone or lacking motivation during the holy month because their loved ones were not with them.
“I felt guilty because I’m at home with my family,” she said.
“Every Ramadan we think of the people who are by themselves, but this year so many more people are going to be in that position. As someone who is so community oriented, this makes me sad.
“People will share pictures and they will be reminded of the prophetic tradition of breaking bread with people — whether that be virtually, or donating money and helping out at food banks,” she said.

 

