You are here

  • Home
  • Italian scientists claim world-first coronavirus vaccine breakthrough

Italian scientists claim world-first coronavirus vaccine breakthrough

An Italian coronavirus vaccine has antibodies generated in mice that work on human cells, according to tests carried out at Rome’s infectious-disease Spallanzani Hospital. (Reuters/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zpcf7

Updated 27 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Italian scientists claim world-first coronavirus vaccine breakthrough

  • A coronavirus disease (COVID-19) candidate vaccine has neutralized the virus in human cells for the first time
Updated 27 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: An Italian coronavirus vaccine has antibodies generated in mice that work on human cells, according to tests carried out at Rome’s infectious-disease Spallanzani Hospital.

Luigi Aurisicchio, CEO of  Takis, the firm developing the medication, said that a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) candidate vaccine has neutralized the virus in human cells for the first time.

“This is the most advanced stage of testing of a candidate vaccine created in Italy,” Aurisicchio told the Italian newsagency ANSA. “Human tests are expected after this summer,” he added.

“According to Spallanzani Hospital, as far as we know we are the first in the world so far to have demonstrated a neutralization of the coronavirus by a vaccine. We expect this to happen in humans too,” said Aurisicchio.

He explains that Takis is exploring “more interesting technological platforms with LineaRx, an American company.

“We are working hard for a vaccine coming from Italian research, with an all-Italian and innovative technology, tested in Italy and made available to everyone. In order to reach this goal we need the support of national and international institutions and partners who may help us speed up the process.”

Aurisicchio added: “This is not a competition. If we join our forces and skills together we can all win against coronavirus.”

Italian researchers describe the results “encouraging and well beyond expectations.”

After a single vaccination, the mice developed antibodies that can block the virus from infecting human cells, Aurisicchio said.

After observing that the five vaccine candidates generated a large number of antibodies, researchers selected the two with the best results.

Serum was isolated from the antibody-rich blood; it was then analyzed in the virology laboratory of the Spallanzani Institute, one of the most advanced establishments in Europe. The next step now is to understand how much the immune response lasts.

All of the vaccine candidates currently being developed are based on the material genetic of DNA protein “spike”, the molecular tip used by the coronavirus to enter human cells.

They are injected with the so-called “electroporation” technique, which consists of an intramuscular injection followed by a brief electrical impulse, helping the vaccine break into the cells and activating the immune system.

Researchers believe that this makes their vaccine particularly effective for generating functional antibodies against the “spike” protein, in particular in the lung cells, which are the most vulnerable to coronavirus.  

“So far, the immunity generated by most of our five vaccine candidates has an effect on the virus. We expect even better results after the second vaccination,” said Dr Emanuele Marra from Takis.

Marra added that those vaccine candidates could adapt to any COVID-19 evolutions and its possible mutations.

“We are already working on a trial version in case the virus accumulates mutations and becomes invisible to the immune system. For this purpose, we use the same concept we use in developing cancer vaccines,” he said.

Topics: Italy Coronavirus

Related

World
Potential UK coronavirus vaccine producer eyes making a million doses a month
World
COVID-19 vaccine unlikely until 2021: UK FM

World leaders pledge $8 billion to fight COVID-19 but US steers clear

Updated 6 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

World leaders pledge $8 billion to fight COVID-19 but US steers clear

  • Emmanuel Macron: Those who invent it (the vaccine) of course will be fairly paid, but access will be given to people across the globe by the organization we choose
  • Macron: We’ve had discussions with our American partners and I’m convinced the Americans will eventually commit to this dynamic because it’s the way forward for the world
Updated 6 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

BRUSSELS: World leaders and organizations pledged $8 billion to research, manufacture and distribute a possible vaccine and treatments for COVID-19 on Monday, but the United States refused to contribute to the global effort.
Organizers included the European Union and non-EU countries Britain, Norway and Saudi Arabia. Leaders from Japan, Canada, South Africa and dozens of other countries joined the virtual event, while China, where the virus is believed to have originated, was only represented by its ambassador to the European Union.
Governments aim to continue raising funds for several weeks or months, building on efforts by the World Bank, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and wealthy individuals, and turn the page on the fractious and haphazard initial response around the world.
“In the space of just few hours we have collectively pledged 7.4 billion euros ($8.1 billion) for vaccine, diagnostics and treatment” against COVID-19, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said after chairing the online event.
“This will help kick-start unprecedented global cooperation,” she added.
It was however unclear what was new funding, as commitments made earlier this year may also be included, EU officials said.
Donors included pop singer Madonna, who pledged 1 million euros, von der Leyen said.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has recovered from a life-threatening battle with COVID-19, said the search for a vaccine was “the most urgent shared endeavour of our lifetime,” calling for “an impregnable shield around all our people.”
EU diplomats said the United States, which has the world’s most confirmed COVID-19 cases, was not taking part.
A senior US administration official declined to say specifically why the United States was not participating.
“We support this pledging effort by the EU. It is one of many pledging efforts that are going on and the United States is at the forefront,” the official told reporters by telephone.
President Donald Trump said last month that he would halt funding to the World Health Organization, whose director general addressed the conference, over its handling of the pandemic.
Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said she regretted that decision, as well as Washington’s absence on Monday.
“It is a pity the US is not a part of it. When you are in a crisis, you manage it and you do it jointly with others,” Solberg told Reuters in an interview, pledging $1 billion to support the distribution of any vaccine developed against COVID-19, and for vaccines against other diseases.
“We’ve had several discussions with our American partners and I’m convinced the Americans will eventually commit to this dynamic because it’s the way forward for the world,” French President Emmanuel Macron said.
Many leaders stressed that any vaccine must be available to everyone. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it should not just be for rich countries.
“Those who invent it of course will be fairly paid, but access will be given to people across the globe by the organization we choose,” Macron said.
EU officials said pharmaceutical companies that receive the funding will not be asked to forgo intellectual property rights on the new vaccine and treatments, but they should commit to making them available worldwide at affordable prices.
The 8-billion-dollar goal was in line with expectations but is only an initial figure. Von der Leyen has said more money will be needed over time.
The Global Preparedness Monitoring Board, a UN-backed body focusing on health crises, estimates that of the $8 billion immediately needed, $3 billion will have to be spent to develop, manufacture and distribute a possible vaccine against COVID-19, the EU Commission said.
Another $2.25 billion is needed to develop treatments for COVID-19, $750 million for testing kits, and another $750 million to stockpile protective equipment, such as face masks. The remaining $1.25 billion would go to the World Health Organization to support the most vulnerable countries.
Britain will hold an online donor summit on June 4 for GAVI, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations.

Topics: European Union Emmanuel Macron COVID-19

Related

World
Potential UK coronavirus vaccine producer eyes making a million doses a month
Middle-East
Global human, economic tolls continue with no coronavirus vaccine in sight

Latest updates

LIVE: Taraweeh prayer from Makkah
Italian scientists claim world-first coronavirus vaccine breakthrough
World leaders pledge $8 billion to fight COVID-19 but US steers clear
Sudan says US approves ambassador, first in two decades
US awards 29 Purple Hearts for brain injuries in Iran attack

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.