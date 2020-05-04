UK to roll out tracing app in bid to ease lockdown

You are here

Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock chairs the Daily COVID-19 Digital News Conference with Professor John Newton at 10 Downing Street, in London. (Reuters)
  • The tracing app will be trialled on the Isle of Wight ahead of its planned rollout across Britain later this month
  • The island is seen as an ideal place for the trial because it has no direct links to mainland Britain and has a relatively low number of confirmed virus cases
LONDON: Britain was poised on Monday to roll out a new smartphone tracing app for coronavirus on an island off England’s south coast, as the country looks to ease a six-week nationwide lockdown.
The app, developed by the state-run National Health Service (NHS), will be trialled on the Isle of Wight ahead of its planned rollout across Britain later this month.
It is seen as a key part of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plans to lift stay-at-home orders imposed in late March.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the app would be available to the island’s health professionals from Tuesday, before being rolled out to all of the island’s roughly 80,000 households later this week.
He said the app was part of the government’s new “test, track and trace” strategy that aimed “to hunt down and isolate the virus so it’s unable to reproduce.”
“This does not mean the end of social distancing on the Isle of Wight or anywhere else for that matter,” Hancock added at the daily Downing Street briefing.
Britain is one of the worst-hit countries in the COVID-19 pandemic, announcing another 288 deaths on Monday to take the death toll to 28,734 — the third highest globally and almost on a par with second-placed Italy.
Johnson said last week the country was “past the peak” of the outbreak but not yet ready to move out of lockdown.
The measures — which are assessed at three-week intervals — are set for review on Thursday, but the British leader is not expected to set out his proposals for their easing until Sunday, according to media reports.
In the meantime, officials will assess how well the smartphone app performs on the Isle of Wight.
The island is seen as an ideal place for the trial because it has no direct links to mainland Britain and has a relatively low number of confirmed virus cases.
The app will be deployed alongside a newly recruited team of contact tracers, who will eventually number 18,000 nationwide, to help track down people identified by the tool as at-risk of having become infected.
But Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned it was not a “quick-fix” and that the number of people being infected was still too high to make any “meaningful change” to the social distancing regime.
“It is very likely on Thursday I will be asking you to stick with lockdown for longer,” she said.
Britons are currently being told to stay at home unless they need to work, buy essentials or take daily exercise, but they must stay at least two meters away from other people.
New government guidance on how to maintain social distancing in workplaces suggests British office workers will be encouraged to stay at home for months to avoid overwhelming the transport system, according to the BBC and the Financial Times.
The guidance urges employers to stagger shifts and stop people from sharing desks or stationery. Workers who deal with customers must also be protected by plastic screens.
No date for reopening schools has yet been decided, a spokesman for Johnson told reporters.

Italian scientists claim world-first coronavirus vaccine breakthrough

Francesco Bongarrà

  • A coronavirus disease (COVID-19) candidate vaccine has neutralized the virus in human cells for the first time
ROME: An Italian coronavirus vaccine has antibodies generated in mice that work on human cells, according to tests carried out at Rome’s infectious-disease Spallanzani Hospital.

Luigi Aurisicchio, CEO of  Takis, the firm developing the medication, said that a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) candidate vaccine has neutralized the virus in human cells for the first time.

“This is the most advanced stage of testing of a candidate vaccine created in Italy,” Aurisicchio told the Italian newsagency ANSA. “Human tests are expected after this summer,” he added.

“According to Spallanzani Hospital, as far as we know we are the first in the world so far to have demonstrated a neutralization of the coronavirus by a vaccine. We expect this to happen in humans too,” said Aurisicchio.

He explains that Takis is exploring “more interesting technological platforms with LineaRx, an American company.

“We are working hard for a vaccine coming from Italian research, with an all-Italian and innovative technology, tested in Italy and made available to everyone. In order to reach this goal we need the support of national and international institutions and partners who may help us speed up the process.”

Aurisicchio added: “This is not a competition. If we join our forces and skills together we can all win against coronavirus.”

Italian researchers describe the results “encouraging and well beyond expectations.”

After a single vaccination, the mice developed antibodies that can block the virus from infecting human cells, Aurisicchio said.

After observing that the five vaccine candidates generated a large number of antibodies, researchers selected the two with the best results.

Serum was isolated from the antibody-rich blood; it was then analyzed in the virology laboratory of the Spallanzani Institute, one of the most advanced establishments in Europe. The next step now is to understand how much the immune response lasts.

All of the vaccine candidates currently being developed are based on the material genetic of DNA protein “spike”, the molecular tip used by the coronavirus to enter human cells.

They are injected with the so-called “electroporation” technique, which consists of an intramuscular injection followed by a brief electrical impulse, helping the vaccine break into the cells and activating the immune system.

Researchers believe that this makes their vaccine particularly effective for generating functional antibodies against the “spike” protein, in particular in the lung cells, which are the most vulnerable to coronavirus.  

“So far, the immunity generated by most of our five vaccine candidates has an effect on the virus. We expect even better results after the second vaccination,” said Dr Emanuele Marra from Takis.

Marra added that those vaccine candidates could adapt to any COVID-19 evolutions and its possible mutations.

“We are already working on a trial version in case the virus accumulates mutations and becomes invisible to the immune system. For this purpose, we use the same concept we use in developing cancer vaccines,” he said.

