UK scientists begin testing drug to combat COVID-19

About 100 research groups around the world are pursuing vaccines against the coronavirus, with nearly a dozen in early stages of human trials or poised to start. (AP)
  • The World Health Organization has been coordinating the global response to the virus, and has endorsed the study of interferon beta as a potential treatment
LONDON: British scientists have begun testing a new drug that they hope will help high-risk patients fight off COVID-19.
The experimental treatment, being trialled at University Hospital Southampton in the UK, uses a protein called interferon beta, which our bodies produce when we get a viral infection.
Interferon beta is commonly used to treat multiple sclerosis, but early research suggests it could be used to stimulate the immune response of the lungs for patients with asthma and other chronic lung conditions.
Richard Marsden, chief executive of Synairgen, the company behind the potential new treatment, said interferon beta is part of the body’s first line of defense against viruses, warning it to expect a viral attack.
COVID-19 appears to suppress production of interferon beta as it tries to evade the immune system.
Seventy-five people have enrolled in the clinical trials so far, which are taking place at hospitals across the UK.

Initial results are expected by the end of June, but if effective, it could still take until the end of the year until the treatment is widely available.
Roughly 3.5 million coronavirus infections have now been recorded worldwide, though some experts fear the number may be far higher.
The World Health Organization has been coordinating the global response to the virus, and has endorsed the study of interferon beta as a potential treatment.
The US, China and many other countries have been rushing to develop treatments for the virus. More than 100 other remedies are currently being explored worldwide.
A drug called Remdesivir, which was developed as an Ebola treatment, has generated particular excitement.
US officials have said there is “clear-cut” evidence that it helps people recover from COVID-19.≠

Virus cases pass 145,000 in new European blackspot Russia

Updated 04 May 2020
AFP

Virus cases pass 145,000 in new European blackspot Russia

  • Russia is emerging as a new hotspot for the coronavirus as many countries in western Europe begin steps to ease lockdown measures
  • The number of new cases in Russia is substantially higher than the European country in second place – Britain
Updated 04 May 2020
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia registered a near record in new daily coronavirus cases on Monday as total infections topped 145,000, cementing its position as the European country reporting the most new cases.
Health officials said there were 10,581 new infections over the last 24 hours, only 52 fewer than Sunday’s record, bringing Russia’s total to 145,268 cases and 1,356 deaths.
Russia is emerging as a new hotspot for the coronavirus as many countries in western Europe begin steps to ease lockdown measures after their rates of new infections and deaths dropped.
The number of new cases in Russia is substantially higher than the European country in second place, Britain, which reported another 4,339 infections on Sunday.
Despite the sharp rise in cases, Russia’s official fatality rate has remained low in comparison to countries including Italy, Spain and the United States.
Officials credit quick moves to close the country’s borders, as well as widespread testing and tracking of infections, but critics have cast doubts on the numbers.
The authorities have extended a non-working quarantine period until May 11 but have also indicated they could then gradually lift confinement measures which vary from region to region.
The head of Russia’s public health watchdog, Anna Popova, said on Monday that this could happen but cautioned: “Today that’s only a hope.”
If Russians start violating the rules, “by May 12 it will be obvious that we need to tighten them,” she said in a televised interview.
Moscow has emerged as the epicenter of the pandemic in Russia, with around half the total coronavirus cases.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is the highest-profile figure to have contracted the virus. He is in hospital but is continuing to work, his spokesman said Sunday.
Russian officials have stepped up warnings to stay at home this week with the country currently on public holidays.
Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin has warned that “the threat is apparently on the rise” and urged residents to respect confinement rules and anti-virus measures over the May holiday period.
“The weather is getting warmer and of course it’s harder for people to stay home,” President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 television on Monday.
“Unfortunately when we go out onto the street, there are a lot of people, a lot of cars. Potentially that is a dangerous violation of the lockdown... the curve of new cases could go up again.”
Putin is set to hold a government meeting on Wednesday after asking officials to come up with a plan for a gradual withdrawal from lockdown, Peskov said.
Russia has several public holidays in early May, including Victory Day on May 9 to celebrate the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.
Putin had planned a major celebration for this year’s 75th anniversary, with world leaders in attendance as thousands of troops and tanks paraded through Red Square.
The coronavirus forced him to postpone the parade and the day will now be marked only with military aircraft flying over major cities.
Fighter jets roared over Moscow on Monday spurting red, white and blue smoke as they rehearsed for the event.

