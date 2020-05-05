You are here

US-based Lebanese doctor on why elderly are hard hit by COVID-19

Dr. Elie Antoun Saade, center, a geriatrician and infectious disease specialist at University Hospitals in Cleveland, Ohio, with his colleagues. (Supplied)
Dr. Elie Antoun Saade, a geriatrician and infectious disease specialist at University Hospitals in Cleveland, Ohio. (Supplied)
Updated 05 May 2020
Ephrem Kossaify

  • Dr. Elie Antoun Saade: Both my grandparents had a lot of medical problems before they passed away. When I was still a medical student, I used to care for them
  • Dr. Elie Antoun Saade: The elderly have what we call a low reserve. They’re able to function well on a daily basis, but if they’re faced with a new threat like the coronavirus, they’ll be harder hit
WASHINGTON, DC: Since the earliest days of the coronavirus outbreak, the despair wrought on the elderly has been laid bare in nursing homes across the world.

“It’s much harder for nursing homes to get personal protective equipment, or to apply the principles of infection control like hospitals do,” Dr. Elie Antoun Saade, a geriatrician and infectious disease specialist at University Hospitals in Cleveland, Ohio, told Arab News.

Saade, who hails from the town of Wadi Shahrour in Lebanon, has devoted his life to the elderly.

“Both my grandparents had a lot of medical problems before they passed away. When I was still a medical student, I used to care for them,” he said.

In his neighborhood, Saade quickly became reputed for being the elderly’s doctor. “Whenever Mr. George fell or Mrs. Linda had a sore, they’d call on me,” he said.

In a country such as Lebanon, where you lose your insurance upon retirement — just when you need it the most — the elderly are totally dependent on the strong family structure. Relatives and neighbors are there to make up for the total lack of government support.

“In Wadi Shahrour, your very survival depends on your involvement with family and neighbors,” Saade said.

The belief that neighbors are family has stayed with him, even as he emigrated to the US in 2009 and began caring for the elderly in Cleveland, where the government could not be any more anathema to its Lebanese counterpart in terms of providing the elderly with care.

Saade gets personal with his patients. “I want to know how things are functioning at home, who is taking care of them,” he said. “They become like family to me.”

According to the Center for Disease Control, up to 27 percent of 85-year-olds who have contracted COVID-19 have died from it.

More than 70 percent have recovered, “but depending on how hard the virus hit them and how they were treated, they’ve now become dependent,” Saade said.

So what exactly makes the elderly more vulnerable to this disease? “The first thing you learn during geriatric training is that the elderly aren’t a bloc. There’s variation there,” he said.

“But in general, the elderly have what we call a low reserve. They’re able to function well on a daily basis, but if they’re faced with a new threat like the coronavirus, they’ll be harder hit. That’s what we call the frail elderly.”

The aggressive virus could enter through the nose or mouth, and once it is inside, it not only destroys the Pneumocytes — the cells responsible for breathing — but it also attacks the vascular, endothelial cells that line the lung vassals.

That causes inflammation. Water builds up there. And blood clots threaten to form in the lungs and elsewhere.

“The elderly are more at risk, not only due to other underlying problems like lung and heart diseases, but also because when they have an infection in general, and the coronavirus in particular, they don’t know that they have it,” Saade said.

“They don’t display the typical symptoms that other adults have, like a runny nose or a sore throat. Neither do they get a fever,” he added.

“So the disease will progress without being really detected. By the time the symptoms appear, the virus will have advanced to cause inflammation in the heart, the lungs, or wherever the elderly person is most vulnerable.”

The worst damage may be driven by a deranged immune response to the infection, rather than the virus itself.

In the sickest patients with COVID-19, their blood is teeming with high levels of immune system proteins called cytokines.

The body starts to attack its own cells and tissues rather than just fighting off the virus, in what scientists call “a cytokine storm.”

Saade said: “The body goes completely haywire, into uncontrolled inflammation. Too much of the toxic material it produces and directs at the virus turns against the rest of the body and destroys the healthy cells as well.”

He added: “This is where we give patients lupus or rheumatoid arthritis medication, like Aktembra, which, while not directed at the virus, helps with calming the body down.”

As more clinical trials are being conducted on various COVID-19 treatments, Saade sees hope, particularly in Remdesivir, which has shown positive results in a newly published study.

“It doesn’t eradicate the virus but it does provide hope, and having hope in these warlike times is akin to having ammunition,” he said.

But COVID-19 treatment in the US has become as politicized as any other aspect of the crisis, especially with elected officials hyping some medications or treatments without any scientific proof.

Doctors such as Saade often find themselves fighting misinformation instead of focusing on how to tackle the patient’s health, “like when we get a flood of calls insisting on getting a medication that politicians said worked like a miracle, but the negative effects of which, as doctors, we know all too well.”

Saade believes the coronavirus is revealing more than ever the extent of our vulnerability, especially mirrored in our elderly population.

Once a tailor in Syria, refugee knits masks to ‘give something back’ to welcoming Italians

A Fiumicino airport employee wearing a "Smart-Helmet" portable thermoscanner to screen passengers and staff for COVID-19 (R), scans a fellow airport staff at boarding gates on May 5, 2020 at Rome's Fiumicino airport during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (AFP)
Updated 06 May 2020
 Francesco Bongarra

Once a tailor in Syria, refugee knits masks to ‘give something back’ to welcoming Italians

  • Syrian refugee tailor Mohammed Al-Hassan puts his sewing skills to use making face masks
Updated 06 May 2020
 Francesco Bongarra

ROME: Before Syria’s civil war broke out, Mohammed Al-Hassan worked as a tailor. But as the brutal conflict intensified, the 34-year-old was forced to stop work and seek shelter amid the rubble of Aleppo.
Now that Al-Hassan and his family are safe in Sicily after arriving from Lebanon with other asylum-seekers six months ago, he has returned to sewing — not clothes, as he used to do back home, but face masks to protect the local population from the coronavirus.
“For me it is a way to give something back to all the Italian people who generously welcomed me here. In this situation we must be united, and everyone has to do his part to fight the infection. I try to do my part,” he told Arab News.
Last September, Al-Hassan, his wife and three young children arrived in Scicli, a town of 27,000 people on the southern tip of Sicily, and a UNESCO World Heritage Site for its priceless baroque buildings and churches.
The family were among 1,895 asylum-seekers selected in Lebanon since 2016 for Humanitarian Corridors, a resettlement program organized by Italy’s Protestant churches as part of the Mediterranean Hope project.
The program offers a safe, alternative route to otherwise dangerous boat journeys across the central Mediterranean.
After the Hassan family were granted refugee status in December 2019, they were housed in an independent apartment inside a three-story community center, along with 28 other refugees supported by the Federation of Evangelical Churches in Italy.
“In Aleppo, we lost everything — our house, our belongings. But we also lost our dreams and hopes,” Al-Hassan said.
“Here we have a place to stay and have found the serenity that we had lost under the bombs back home,” he added, referring to his new friends and life, and his efforts to learn Italian while he returns to work.

HIGHLIGHT

Last September, Al-Hassan, his wife and three children arrived in Scicli, a town of 27,000 on the southern tip of Sicily.

Al-Hassan said that after fighting in Syria forced him to quit his job, “my hands stopped sewing and creating clothes.
“I used them to search for corpses or to drive a car for those who could give me something,” he said.
“From 2012 to 2016, my thoughts were about surviving, looking for food or avoiding getting hurt. My family’s only goal was to stay alive.”
Al-Hassan was also kidnapped by a rebel group and his parents forced to pay a ransom. After his release, he decided to send his family to Lebanon, thinking it would be safer for them there.
However, he stayed on in Syria, where for three long years he searched for survivors buried amid the remains of buildings hit by constant shelling in the city.
When airstrikes on Aleppo intensified in 2016, Al-Hassan finally joined his family in Beirut, where both parents worked for below minimum wage as school custodians until they were resettled in Italy.
He said that Scicli “looked like heaven” when they arrived last September.
However, they had no idea that before long the global coronavirus pandemic — and its burden of hardship and fear — would reach the peaceful town, forcing residents to stay at home and wear masks.
“I was wondering what I could do not only for my friends (in the community center), but also for the whole local community,” Al-Hassan said.
“So I decided to brush up on my old job and start making one of the most requested items these days — face masks.”
With demand and prices for protective masks soaring, Al-Hassan found space in the center’s disused basement and set to work repairing an old sewing machine.
“I cleaned and oiled it so that it could work again, then I got scissors, needles and everything else and began working.”
Now he works tirelessly, making more than 30 masks a day, though it is a far cry from the creative tailoring he was doing back in Aleppo.
“But in the end it is always the same job, cutting and fabrics, reinventing materials,” he said.
“I hope all this will end soon and that people will be able to return to normal life. But until then I will continue to sew masks as long as they are needed by my friends and by the community,” he said.
“In hard times, I learnt that it’s important to support each other.”
Al-Hassan said that restrictions endured during the coronavirus crisis gave people a chance to “reflect on the future.”
Meanwhile, Mediterranean Hope’s charity managers have praised Al-Hassan’s “commitment to writing the future together.”

Topics: Coronavirus Syria

Related

World
UK overtakes Italy with Europe’s highest official coronavirus death toll
Special
World
‘Now we see life again’ as Italy eases lockdown

