Bangladesh reopens mosques for Ramadan prayers

A mosque in the Karwan bazar area of Dhaka city is now open to worshippers after the Bangladesh government lifted ban on congregations in prayer houses on Thursday. (Supplied)
SHEHAB SUMON

  • Month-long virus curbs eased due to ‘religious sentiments,’ ministry says
DHAKA: Bangladesh lifted a month-long ban on mass gatherings and prayers in mosques on Thursday, while urging people to maintain strict “health guidelines” to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.  

The move follows a notice issued by the country’s Religious Affairs Ministry on Wednesday setting out guidelines for worshippers.

Bangladesh adopted strict social distancing measures in early April following the coronavirus outbreak, including a ban on religious gatherings and joint prayers in mosques, with Friday prayers limited to a maximum of 12 people. 

Similar restrictions were imposed on special taraweeh prayers offered during Ramadan. 

Following the reopening of mosques during Ramadan, worshippers will have to wear face masks and maintain a 1-meter distance from each other while offering prayers. 

Mosque administrators have also been told to disinfect floors before prayers, remove carpets and provide hand washing facilities with soap or hand sanitizers. 

Elderly people and children will not be allowed to enter mosques, which are also barred from arranging public iftar and sahoor meals on their premises.  

Abdul Hamid Jomaddar, additional secretary of the Religious Affairs Ministry, said the government eased restrictions because of the “religious sentiments” of Muslim worshippers during Ramadan.

But he warned that mosques must ensure government guidelines are properly followed. 

“Our Islamic Foundation staffers are vigilant across the country to monitor if there are any violations of the health guidelines,” he told Arab News.  

However, public health experts voiced concern over the decision to reopen mosques as coronavirus infection rates in Bangladesh continue to spike. 

Prof. Benazir Ahmed, a Dhaka-based infectious disease specialist, said that there are over 250,000 mosques in Bangladesh, leaving up to 25 million worshippers at risk of infection from the deadly virus. 

“We have to stand very close, shoulder to shoulder (in mosques), and anyone infected with coronavirus can easily transmit the infection to others,” Ahmed, a former director of the Center for Disease Control, told Arab News. 

“Given the high virus tally in the country, the government should extend the lockdown until the virus curve drops and then lift the restrictions in green zones that have no infection,” Ahmed said.

On Monday, the government decided to reopen markets and shopping malls on a “limited scale,” allowing businesses to operate from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. But the two largest shopping malls in Dhaka on Wednesday decided not to open before Eid because of the growing virus threat.  

“Many shop owners have no choice except to open. It’s a question of survival as we have had no income for almost six weeks,” Mohammed Helal Uddin, president of the Shop Owners’ Association, told Arab News.  

“But we don’t want to put people’s lives at risk. If the market management and shop owners can ensure the necessary public safety and social distancing measures, then they can open the shops,”
he said.   

As of Thursday, Bangladesh reported a total of 12,425 COVID-19 patients with about 200 deaths. 

 

Evacuation widened around leaky India gas plant that killed 11

  • Pictures from the neighborhood show scores of people lying unconscious
  • Rescue official says up to 800 people were taken to hospital for treatment
NEW DELHI: Officials ordered a wider evacuation of neighborhoods around an LG Chem plant in India's southern state of Andhra Pradesh early Friday after a second styrene gas leakage.

Earlier on Thursday, a massive leak from the gas plant killed at least 11 people and sent up to 800 to hospitals, with more than a hundred in critical condition.

“The situation is tense,” said N. Surendra Anand, a fire officer in Visakhapatnam district, where the factory is located,adding that people in a 5-kilometer radius of the factory were being moved out.

However, Srijana Gummalla, commissioner of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, downplayed concerns surrounding vapor emanating from the plant, saying the gas coming out had been fluctuating through the day and had largely subsided.

“The evacuation being carried out is a part of safety precautions we are taking,” she told Reuters.

Around midnight, police started urging people to move out of their houses and into waiting buses, said local resident Sheikh Salim, who lives about 2.5 km from the plant.

Hours earlier, an LG Chem spokesman in Seoul and federal authorities in New Delhi had said the leak had been contained. A 3-km radius had been evacuated on Thursday, S.N. Pradhan, director general of the National Disaster Response Force, told reporters in New Delhi.

About 2:30 a.m. local time on Thursday, residents of five villages near the South Korean-owned factory started to show symptoms of poisoning. Soon after that, people began to collapse on the streets. Pictures from the neighborhood of the plant, LG Polymers, showed scores of people lying unconscious.

“About 1,000-1,500 people have been evacuated, of whom more than 800 were taken to hospital,” National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) chief Satya Narayan Pradhan told reporters.

He said that while styrene is a common chemical used in the plastic industry, high exposure to it can be lethal.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • LG Polymers plant is owned by South Korean battery maker LG Chemical.
  • It was reopened several days ago, when India relaxed its coronavirus lockdown measures.

“When we woke up, the smell of the gas was all around. Standing outside became difficult. The gas entered our homes and caused breathing problems and burning sensation in the lungs,” said Subha Reddy, a resident of Naidu Thota, one of the affected villages.

The state minister for industry, M. Goutham Reddy, told Arab News the leakage started when workers were checking a gas storage tank. “Only a thorough investigation will reveal what exactly happened,” he said. According to initial reports, a malfunction in the temperature controls led to a sharp increase in the pressure in the gas tank and the gas escaped through the safety valve.

The plant was reopened several days ago when India relaxed its coronavirus lockdown measures, Srijana Gummalla, commissioner at the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, told journalists.

South Korean battery maker LG Chemical, the owner of the facility, said in a statement that it is “looking into the exact damages, cause of the death and details of
the incident.”

(With Reuters)

