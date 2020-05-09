You are here

LIVE: Public health key theme for countries easing coronavirus lockdowns

Above, customers flock to a milk shop in Rawalpindi on May 5, 2020. Pakistan has began easing its nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (AFP)
  • Pakistan begins lifting the weeks-long lockdown
  • US Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary has the coronavirus, the White House says
DUBAI: Public health remains a key theme among countries tackling the coronavirus pandemic, with some governments easing their weeks-long lockdown while others taking a more cautious approach by keeping safety measures still in place.
China, once the hot spot for the virus contagion, reported only one case on Friday while at the White House – the seat of global power – reported its second positive case for the week.

Saturday, May 9, 2020 (all times in GMT)

09:54 – Iran confirms 1,529 new coronavirus infections, total now at 106,220.

09:20 – Spain’s total number of coronavirus infected patients rises to 223,578 with 26,478 fatalities.

08:45 – The Philippines’ health ministry reported that coronavirus deaths have reached more than 700.

07:56 – Oman said that 112 people tested positive for coronavirus, raising total infected patients to 3,224.

07:50Russian authorities said they had recorded 10,817 new cases of the coronavirus in the last day, pushing the nationwide tally to 198,676.

07:11 – Singapore’s health ministry reported 753 new coronavirus cases.

06:58South Korea reported 18 fresh cases of the new coronavirus, including 12 in Seoul, as health workers scrambled to trace contacts following a slew of transmissions linked to clubgoers.




Above, people wear face masks as they walk through an underground shopping area in Seoul on May 6, 2020. (AFP)

05:06Pakistan has begun lifting the weeks-long lockdown that was enforced to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as authorities reported another big jump of 1,637 cases which rose to 27,474 with 24 new fatalities.

05:03Thailand reported four new coronavirus cases and one more death on Saturday, bringing the total to 3,004 cases and 56 deaths since the outbreak started in January.

04:38Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary has the coronavirus, the White House said, making her the second person who works at the White House complex known to test positive for the virus this week.

04:29Britain plans to introduce a 14-day mandatory quarantine for most international arrivals, reports said Saturday, despite growing pressure on the government to relax virus lockdown measures.

03:39 – Australia’s most populous states held back from easing COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday even as some states allowed small gatherings and got ready to open restaurants in line with the federal government’s three-stage plan for reopening businesses. READ THE STORY

03:01China reported one new coronavirus case for Friday, unchanged from the day before, data from the national health authority showed on Saturday.

Topics: Coronavirus

DUBAI: Lebanon’s schools and universities will reopen for classes from May 28 as the country gradually reopens despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Universities, technical schools, students in Grades 12 and 9 will resume classes starting May 28 and school days can be held up to 6 days a week, Education Minister Tarek Majzoub said in a report from The Daily Star.

“We fought coronavirus from inside the classes and when the situation got more dangerous, we closed down all educational institutions and we launched distance learning,” Majzoub was quoted as saying.

Grade 9 official Brevet exams have been cancelled but students are still expected to attend school and pass their class exams and will also receive official certificates by the government, the education chief explained, and added that independent students can still take the official exam, which will be administered for them once, in mid-August.

Students in other classes will be required to attend school starting June 11, at least a few times a week, and continue distance learning on the remainder of days.

Baccalaureate examinations meanwhile would be administered in August and September and subjects would be divided into compulsory and optional courses, Majzoub said, adding that “all health measures will be taken during the official exams.”

“From the scenarios that have been recommended [for school schedules], an average of four hours [of classes] daily and continuing distance learning till the end of July [have been recommended],” he added.

Schools, universities, educational institutions and nurseries were the first ones ordered to shutter in March as precaution against coronavirus transmission.

Topics: Education Coronavirus Lebanon

