LIVE: Public health key theme for countries easing coronavirus lockdowns

DUBAI: Public health remains a key theme among countries tackling the coronavirus pandemic, with some governments easing their weeks-long lockdown while others taking a more cautious approach by keeping safety measures still in place.

China, once the hot spot for the virus contagion, reported only one case on Friday while at the White House – the seat of global power – reported its second positive case for the week.

Saturday, May 9, 2020 (all times in GMT)

09:54 – Iran confirms 1,529 new coronavirus infections, total now at 106,220.

09:20 – Spain’s total number of coronavirus infected patients rises to 223,578 with 26,478 fatalities.

08:45 – The Philippines’ health ministry reported that coronavirus deaths have reached more than 700.

07:56 – Oman said that 112 people tested positive for coronavirus, raising total infected patients to 3,224.

07:50 – Russian authorities said they had recorded 10,817 new cases of the coronavirus in the last day, pushing the nationwide tally to 198,676.

07:11 – Singapore’s health ministry reported 753 new coronavirus cases.

06:58 – South Korea reported 18 fresh cases of the new coronavirus, including 12 in Seoul, as health workers scrambled to trace contacts following a slew of transmissions linked to clubgoers.







Above, people wear face masks as they walk through an underground shopping area in Seoul on May 6, 2020. (AFP)



05:06 – Pakistan has begun lifting the weeks-long lockdown that was enforced to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as authorities reported another big jump of 1,637 cases which rose to 27,474 with 24 new fatalities.

05:03 – Thailand reported four new coronavirus cases and one more death on Saturday, bringing the total to 3,004 cases and 56 deaths since the outbreak started in January.

04:38 – Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary has the coronavirus, the White House said, making her the second person who works at the White House complex known to test positive for the virus this week.

04:29 – Britain plans to introduce a 14-day mandatory quarantine for most international arrivals, reports said Saturday, despite growing pressure on the government to relax virus lockdown measures.

03:39 – Australia’s most populous states held back from easing COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday even as some states allowed small gatherings and got ready to open restaurants in line with the federal government’s three-stage plan for reopening businesses. READ THE STORY

03:01 – China reported one new coronavirus case for Friday, unchanged from the day before, data from the national health authority showed on Saturday.