Thailand reports four new coronavirus cases, one new death

Slowing numbers of new cases have prompted Thailand to cautiously allow some businesses to reopen after weeks of semi-lockdown. Above, a at a dog hair saloon in Bangkok on May 4, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Thailand has cautiously allow some businesses to reopen after weeks of semi-lockdown
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand reported four new coronavirus cases and one more death on Saturday, bringing the total to 3,004 cases and 56 deaths since the outbreak started in January.
A 68-year-old man from Bangkok died, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.
Of the new cases, two are from the southern province of Yala, where the authorities are aggressively testing people due to high infection rates. One was linked with previous cases and one had a risk history from public places, he said.
Slowing numbers of new cases have prompted Thailand to cautiously allow some businesses to reopen after weeks of semi-lockdown.

China reports one new coronavirus case, 15 asymptomatic cases

Reuters

  • China’s total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 82,887
Reuters
BEIJING: China reported one new coronavirus case for Friday, unchanged from the day before, data from the national health authority showed on Saturday.
One new imported case was recorded on May 8, the National Health Commission said in a statement.
The commission also reported 15 new asymptomatic cases for Friday, versus 16 the previous day.
China’s total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 82,887, while the death toll from COVID-19, the disease it causes, remained unchanged at 4,633, the national health authority said.

