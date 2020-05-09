You are here

South Korea counts 18 more coronavirus cases

A notice of guidelines that South Korean entertainment facilities should follow is posted at the entrance of a nightclub in Seoul on Friday, May 8, 2020. (Yonhap via AP)
  • Latest infections bring national totals to 10,840 cases and 256 deaths
SEOUL: South Korea on Saturday reported 18 fresh cases of the new coronavirus, including 12 in Seoul, as health workers scrambled to trace contacts following a slew of transmissions linked to clubgoers.
The latest infections brought national totals to 10,840 cases and 256 deaths.
While South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention didn’t immediately release details, most of the new cases were likely linked to nightclubs in Seoul’s Itaewon leisure district, which was brought to a sudden standstill Friday night following reports of the transmissions.
At least 15 cases were linked to a 29-year-old man who visited three Itaewon clubs last Saturday and later tested positive for the virus. It raised concern about a broader spread of the virus in the Seoul metropolitan area, where about half of South Korea’s 51 million people live.
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun in a meeting Saturday said the government will employ “all available resources” to find and isolate carriers. Officials have also issued a monthlong administrative order advising nightclubs, hostess bars and other similar facilities nationwide to close.
Fewer cases in previous weeks had allowed for social distancing guidelines to be relaxed and a phased reopening of schools, starting with high school seniors returning next Wednesday.

Drones disinfect Indian coronavirus pandemic hotspot city after clashes

Updated 5 min 47 sec ago
AFP

Drones disinfect Indian coronavirus pandemic hotspot city after clashes

  • Western city of 5.5 million people has become a major concern for authorities
  • Ahmedabad accounts for 343 of the almost 2,000 deaths reported nationwide
Updated 5 min 47 sec ago
AFP
AHMEDABAD, India: Drones hovered over the pandemic-stricken Indian city of Ahmedabad on Saturday spraying disinfectant on the streets, hours after security forces clashed with residents who flouted a toughened lockdown.
The western city of 5.5 million people has become a major concern for authorities as they battle a surge in coronavirus deaths and cases across India.
Ahmedabad accounts for 343 of the almost 2,000 deaths reported nationwide and just under ten percent of cases registered. Other cities in Gujarat state have also been badly hit.
Drones sprayed from the air while fire engines and other city vehicles toured the empty streets sending out clouds of cleaning agent onto roads and the outside of buildings.
“We have started a massive exercise to spray disinfectant in all zones of the city,” said the city’s acting chief administrator Rajiv Gupta.
India has been in the grip of the world’s biggest lockdown since March 25, which was made stricter in Ahmedabad on Friday because of the accelerated spread of the virus.
Hundreds of paramilitaries kept people off the streets and virtually all stores have been closed for at least a week.
On Friday night, security forces fired tear gas at stone-throwing residents who ventured out. At least 15 people were arrested and the police presence was stepped up Saturday.
Authorities have insisted the pandemic crisis is under control and have started to ease restrictions in many parts of India to let agriculture and some companies get back to work. Experts however have warned of an increasing toll despite the lockdown.
The virus is spreading particularly quickly in major cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi and Ahmedabad. And experts say the toll numbers are higher than reported because of the lack of testing and poor accounting for deaths.
While the number of deaths is low compared to the United States and the worst-hit European nations, health specialists say India’s pandemic curve may only peak in June and July.
Shamika Ravi, an economic adviser to the government who has become a much-followed commentator on the pandemic’s spread, said Saturday that the “infection is way ahead of our knowledge” in Gujarat and Maharashtra, which includes Mumbai, because there is not enough testing.

