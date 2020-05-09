Pakistan lifts lockdown amid jump in coronavirus cases

You are here

Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan said he was ending the lockdown as his government was unable to help those millions of people who rely on their daily earnings to survive and feed their families. (AFP)
AP

  • Pakistan has reported 618 coronavirus-related deaths so far, although it had its first case in February
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has begun lifting the weeks-long lockdown that was enforced to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as authorities reported another big jump of 1,637 cases which rose to 27,474 with 24 new fatalities.
Army soldiers who manned roadside checkpoints along with police since late March when the lockdown was enforced, were seen leaving for their barracks in the capital, Islamabad and elsewhere in the country on Saturday.
The latest development comes two days after the prime minister Imran Khan said he was ending the lockdown in phases because his government was unable to financially help those millions of people who rely on their daily earnings to survive and feed their families.
Khan says he tried to financially help the country’s poor amid the pandemic, but he was unable to support all those who lost their jobs due to the lockdown. So far, Khan has bowed to pressure from the country’s powerful clerical establishment by allowing mosques to remain open, even as the number of new cases has recently increased.
So far, Pakistan has reported 618 coronavirus-related deaths, although it had its first case in February.
Pakistan has warned that it will reimpose the lockdown if people do not adhere to social distancing guidelines, which experts say could cause a peak later this month. Although Pakistan has lifted curbs on several economic sectors and allowed business activities to reopen, schools will remain closed until July 15.

MOSCOW: Russian authorities said on Saturday they had recorded 10,817 new cases of the coronavirus in the last day, pushing the nationwide tally to 198,676.
Russia’s coronavirus taskforce said that 104 people had died overnight, bringing the national death toll to 1,827.
Russian coronavirus cases overtook French and German infections this week to become the fifth-highest in the world.

