Lebanese health minister warns of 2-day lockdown if coronavirus ‘results remain high’

The minister was speaking at the Masnaa border on Saturday. (File/AFP)
  • The statement comes as Lebanon gradually eases restrictions on public movement
DUBAI: Lebanon’s Minister of Public Health, Hamad Hassan, said he would convince the government to “close the country for 48 hours” if the number of new COVID-19 infections remain high.

The statement comes as Lebanon gradually eases restrictions on public movement that were brought into force when the coronavirus broke out, state-run National News Agency has reported.

“At the Corona level, the number of infected persons jumped today to 11 cases, and I had stated that if the number and results remain high, I will ask the Prime Minister and the government to take a decision to close the country 48 hours to complete or carry on examinations in various Lebanese regions,” Hassan said.

He said people should wear face masks to slow the spread of the virus as the country attempts to return to normal life.

“This is required based on the recommendations that the Ministry of Public Health had called for,” he said. 

The minister was speaking at the Masnaa border on Saturday after the Chinese embassy donated a thermal device to be used by the medical team station there.

Topics: Coronavirus Lebanon

LIVE: Easing of coronavirus lockdowns continues, amid fears second wave could be coming

  • New case in China’s Wuhan, where the outbreak was first detected late last year
DUBAI: More than 4 million people from almost all continents have tested positive for COVID-19, with one recent case from the Chinese city of Wuhan where the outbreak was first detected late last year.

While other countries are preparing to ease lockdown restrictions, a different scenario is unfolding in Brazil where the number of fatalities from the coronavirus outbreak has surpassed 10,000 – the worst in Latin America.

Over in the Middle East, there are fears Iran may have lifted its coronavirus controls so soon after a new spike in infections was reported. The government has gradually allowed businesses to reopen to prop the Iranian economy already burdened by US sanctions.

Sunday, May 10, 2020 (all times in GMT)

05:30 – Three members of the White House coronavirus task force, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, placed themselves in quarantine after contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, another stark reminder that not even one of the nation’s most secure buildings is immune from the virus.

05:19 – China’s National Health Commission reported 14 new confirmed coronavirus cases on May 9, the highest number since April 28, including the first for more than a month in the city of Wuhan where the outbreak was first detected late last year.

04:59 – Thailand reported five new coronavirus cases but no deaths, bringing the total to 3,009 cases and 56 deaths since the outbreak started in the country in January.

04:42 – People in France and Spain, two of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, were preparing for an easing of lockdown rules as the global number of infections surpassed four million.

02:47 – South Korea reported 34 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily number in a month, after a small outbreak emerged around a slew of nightclubs that a confirmed patient had visited.

02:37 – Brazil, the hardest-hit Latin American country in the coronavirus pandemic, has surpassed 10,000 deaths, according to figures released Saturday by the Ministry of Health.

02:27 – While many residents in Iran’s capital are taking advantage of loosened COVID-19 controls, some worry about a new spike in infections in what remains the Middle East’s deadliest virus hotspot.

Topics: Coronavirus Brazil Iran

