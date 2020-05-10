Lebanese health minister warns of 2-day lockdown if coronavirus ‘results remain high’

DUBAI: Lebanon’s Minister of Public Health, Hamad Hassan, said he would convince the government to “close the country for 48 hours” if the number of new COVID-19 infections remain high.

The statement comes as Lebanon gradually eases restrictions on public movement that were brought into force when the coronavirus broke out, state-run National News Agency has reported.

“At the Corona level, the number of infected persons jumped today to 11 cases, and I had stated that if the number and results remain high, I will ask the Prime Minister and the government to take a decision to close the country 48 hours to complete or carry on examinations in various Lebanese regions,” Hassan said.

He said people should wear face masks to slow the spread of the virus as the country attempts to return to normal life.

“This is required based on the recommendations that the Ministry of Public Health had called for,” he said.

The minister was speaking at the Masnaa border on Saturday after the Chinese embassy donated a thermal device to be used by the medical team station there.