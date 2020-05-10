Waiting to exhale: Bangladesh’s capital tops list with world’s worst air quality

You are here

Smoke rises from brick kilns as ferries cross the Dholeshori River in Munshiganj, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 14, 2015. (AP)
Updated 10 May 2020
SHEHAB SUMON

Updated 10 May 2020
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Despite its anti-coronavirus lockdown, Bangladesh took the top spot in the list of countries with the world’s worst air quality. An official from the Department of Environment (DoE) saying on Sunday that brick kilns around the capital were the fundamental cause for pollution.

“Air quality in Dhaka was supposed to be better during this ongoing lockdown when vehicles are almost absent on the road. But the brick kilns surrounding the city have created this huge amount of pollution,” Mohammad Ziaul Haque, air quality management director at the DoE, told Arab News on Sunday.

It follows a survey released by the US-based Air Quality Index (AQI) on Saturday which reported Dhaka’s air as the worst with a score of 156, followed by Riyadh at 147 and Jakarta at 117.

According to the statement released on the AQI website, when the AQI value is between 101 to 150 “members of sensitive groups may experience health effects.”

An AQI value between 151 to 200 is considered “unhealthy” and “everyone may begin to experience health effects” causing “serious” concern for sensitive groups.

To tackle the increasing levels of pollutants in the air, Haque said, the DoE began conducting a drive against all illegal brick kilns around Dhaka, but had to stop the initiative after the lockdown was imposed on March 26.

“Brick kilns around the capital alone are 40 percent responsible for Dhaka’s air pollution while carbon emissions from unfit vehicles contribute to 25 per cent of poor air quality. We will crack down on unfit vehicles once the lockdown is over,” Haque said.

However, some environmental experts said several medium and large-scale industries around Dhaka are equally responsible.

“Our municipalities are burning garbage in two dumping sites at the outskirts of Dhaka. Besides, many long-distance passenger and goods vehicles run within Dhaka during night hours, which is also causing severe air pollution,” Prof. Dr Ahmed Kamruzzaman Mazumder, of the Bangladesh Environment Movement (BAPA), said.

The city has the worst air quality during the winter from November to February.

“We need to form a winter period pollution control policy to maintain the sustainable healthy air quality in the capital,” said Dr Mazumder, who is also the director of Center for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS), a Dhaka-based environmental policy research organization.

 

Topics: Bangladesh

US, UK intelligence agencies investigating Wuhan lab virus link

A woman researcher is at work inside the P4 laboratory in Wuhan, which is in the center of controversies. (AFP/File)
Updated 11 May 2020
Arab News

  • Report on mobile activity claims ‘hazardous event’ took place at National Biosafety Laboratory in October
Updated 11 May 2020
Arab News

LONDON: COVID-19 is widely believed to have emanated from a “wet market” selling livestock infected with the virus in the Chinese city of Wuhan, but speculation has abounded, particularly in the US and from President Donald Trump, that the source of the outbreak may have come from elsewhere.

Those theories have been bolstered by a report from US broadcaster NBC News that the Wuhan Institute of Virology may have been the subject of an emergency shutdown, leading to police blocking off the site in October 2019, a few weeks prior to the outbreak in the city.
NBC added that US and UK intelligence agencies are examining a privately compiled report suggesting that between Oct. 7 and Oct. 24, no mobile phone data was recorded coming from part of the site thought to be the high-security National Biosafety Laboratory.
The site was previously a source of frequent mobile phone activity prior to Oct. 7, leading the report’s authors to speculate that a “hazardous event” might have taken place some time between Oct. 6 and Oct. 11.
In the intelligence report, seen by NBC, mobile data also suggested that police roadblocks were put in place between Oct. 14 and Oct. 19.
But there are doubts over the report’s veracity and the identity of its authors, with experts saying it may be based solely on commercially available mobile phone data, which would be limited in its scope.
Ruaridh Arrow, head of NBC News London’s Verification Unit, also urged caution, saying the data “may be misleading.”

HIGHLIGHT

Those theories have been bolstered by a report from US broadcaster NBC News that the Wuhan Institute of Virology may have been the subject of an emergency shutdown, leading to police blocking off the site in October 2019, a few weeks prior to the outbreak in the city.

Arrow tweeted: “(The) first important thing to note is that the data points are very low. Our sources estimate 2-300 people work at the lab but the number of devices ‘seen’ in the period before the alleged shutdown never get above 10, although in the previous 18 months they never fell to zero either.”
The report’s existence may be the source of information that has led Trump to carry an open mind on the roots of the outbreak, having previously said he had a “high degree of confidence” the pandemic began accidentally at the Wuhan laboratory.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also given the story credence, saying there is a “significant amount of evidence.”
The 24-page report has also been seen by the US Senate Intelligence Committee. Marco Rubio, a Republican senator and member of the committee, tweeted on May 6: “Would be interesting if someone analyzed commercial telemetry data at & near Wuhan lab from Oct-Dec 2019.
“If it shows dramatic drop off in activity compared to previous 18 months it would be a strong indication of an incident at lab & of when it happened.”
Beijing has rejected claims that the virus escaped from the laboratory, and has called on Washington to “show proof.”
According to NBC, US intelligence officials have privately suggested that not enough evidence exists to confirm the report’s allegations, and have called its findings “inconclusive.”

Topics: Coroanvirus

