Sri Lanka to lift lockdown as government devises ways to recover from pandemic

Firefighters spray disinfectants along a street in Colombo as the Sri Lankan government expects to reopen the country after almost two months locked down. (Reuters)
Updated 11 May 2020
  • Sri Lanka imposed a total lockdown on March 22 to counter the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, which was traced to a Chinese tourist from Wuhan who traveled to the country in late January
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka said it will lift its 49-day lockdown from tomorrow, but the government has urged people to adhere to all anti-virus guidelines to ensure the curve stays flat.
“When you go out of your home, please be determined that you come home safely without contracting the virus,” Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff, Commander of the Army and Head of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO), said during a TV interview on Sunday.
Sri Lanka imposed a total lockdown on March 22 to counter the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, which was traced to a Chinese tourist from Wuhan who traveled to the country in late January.
More than a month and a half later, the lifting of the curfew will allow public and private sector offices to resume work on Monday, with a decision on the reopening of schools and universities to be taken next week, Education Minister Dulles Allaperuma told Arab News.
Commending the progress made in tackling the crisis, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said that the curfew was being relaxed since the situation was under control due to the help extended by the health authorities, armed forces and the police.
“The spread of the coronavirus has now been brought under control to a great extent. The public needs to adhere to the strict health safety guidelines to ensure the systematic eradication of the deadly disease from Sri Lanka,” Dr. Anil Jasingha, director general of health services, said.

As of Sunday, 847 coronavirus patients were being treated at various hospitals, with 321 recoveries and nine deaths reported thus far.
In a statement released on Sunday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that the country’s economy had plummeted due to the lockdown while the tourism industry had also been severely hit.
With the curfew lifted, it could provide the country with “new opportunities to attract tourists from countries where the COVID–19 virus has subsided.”
“Medical tourism can be promoted by highlighting the capabilities of an indigenous medical system which was used for the treatment of virus-infected people. To encourage high-spending tourists, visas will be issued supplemented by an internationally recognized certificate,” he said.

US, UK intelligence agencies investigating Wuhan lab virus link

A woman researcher is at work inside the P4 laboratory in Wuhan, which is in the center of controversies. (AFP/File)
Updated 11 May 2020
  • Report on mobile activity claims ‘hazardous event’ took place at National Biosafety Laboratory in October
LONDON: COVID-19 is widely believed to have emanated from a “wet market” selling livestock infected with the virus in the Chinese city of Wuhan, but speculation has abounded, particularly in the US and from President Donald Trump, that the source of the outbreak may have come from elsewhere.

Those theories have been bolstered by a report from US broadcaster NBC News that the Wuhan Institute of Virology may have been the subject of an emergency shutdown, leading to police blocking off the site in October 2019, a few weeks prior to the outbreak in the city.
NBC added that US and UK intelligence agencies are examining a privately compiled report suggesting that between Oct. 7 and Oct. 24, no mobile phone data was recorded coming from part of the site thought to be the high-security National Biosafety Laboratory.
The site was previously a source of frequent mobile phone activity prior to Oct. 7, leading the report’s authors to speculate that a “hazardous event” might have taken place some time between Oct. 6 and Oct. 11.
In the intelligence report, seen by NBC, mobile data also suggested that police roadblocks were put in place between Oct. 14 and Oct. 19.
But there are doubts over the report’s veracity and the identity of its authors, with experts saying it may be based solely on commercially available mobile phone data, which would be limited in its scope.
Ruaridh Arrow, head of NBC News London’s Verification Unit, also urged caution, saying the data “may be misleading.”

Arrow tweeted: “(The) first important thing to note is that the data points are very low. Our sources estimate 2-300 people work at the lab but the number of devices ‘seen’ in the period before the alleged shutdown never get above 10, although in the previous 18 months they never fell to zero either.”
The report’s existence may be the source of information that has led Trump to carry an open mind on the roots of the outbreak, having previously said he had a “high degree of confidence” the pandemic began accidentally at the Wuhan laboratory.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also given the story credence, saying there is a “significant amount of evidence.”
The 24-page report has also been seen by the US Senate Intelligence Committee. Marco Rubio, a Republican senator and member of the committee, tweeted on May 6: “Would be interesting if someone analyzed commercial telemetry data at & near Wuhan lab from Oct-Dec 2019.
“If it shows dramatic drop off in activity compared to previous 18 months it would be a strong indication of an incident at lab & of when it happened.”
Beijing has rejected claims that the virus escaped from the laboratory, and has called on Washington to “show proof.”
According to NBC, US intelligence officials have privately suggested that not enough evidence exists to confirm the report’s allegations, and have called its findings “inconclusive.”

