DUBAI: A fire broke out in the Dubai Expo site on Monday morning, a spokesperson confirmed.

Plumes of black smoke could be seen rising from the site, which was the result of what has been described as a medium-sized fire caused by welding.

There were no injuries.

“A medium-sized fire broke out earlier this morning, on the Expo 2020 site in construction debris. The fire was brought under control quickly by emergency services,” An Expo 2020 spokesperson said

“It is now out, and nobody was harmed.”