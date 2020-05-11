You are here

Sharjah Abbco tower fire likely caused by cigarette butt, shisha coals

Footage on Twitter purportedly showed the blaze ripping through Abbco Tower in Sharjah's Al Nahda area. (Screengrab)
Updated 11 May 2020
Arab News

  • The cigarette butt or shisha coals were thrown from a higher floor
  • Over 300 flats were damaged in the fire
DUBAI: The recent fire in Sharjah’s Abbco tower was almost certainly caused by a discarded cigarette or hookah coals, a high-ranking police official said.
“The fire was caused 90 percent either by a cigarette butt or Shisha coals, which had been discarded in the corridor of the first floor,” Acting Director General of Police Operations and head of forensic laboratory Brigadier Ahmed Haji Al-Sarkal said.
“It was thrown from upper floors and settled on the 10th floor (the first residential floor after nine levels of parking), where the fire started,” he added.
Several people suffered minor injuries in the accident and more than 250 families were evacuated and placed in hotels.
The fire in the 48-floor building damaged 333 apartments of which 233 are still closed and will be opened in the presence of owners, Al-Serkal said.
Police have inspected 100 apartments so far, 26 of which were fully destroyed, 34 affected by water and smoke and 40 have damaged doors, he added.
Falling debris during the fire damaged 16 vehicles around the building. Another 17 vehicles, which were in the building’s car parking, were also damaged.
The Abbco Tower was fitted with cladding banned in 2016 for buildings over 23 meters in Sharjah, and 150 buildings in the emirate will now have to replace theirs, Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence Colonel Sami Khamis Al-Naqbi said.
Cladding in construction is the external layer of a building, which provides thermal isolation and is used as the aesthetic aspect.
“Sharjah Civil Defence is now considering a programme to get buildings to replace old cladding and even help building owners conduct replacements and find alternative materials at a reduced cost,” Al-Naqbi said.

Israeli army destroys home of Palestinian bomb suspect

Updated 11 May 2020
AFP

Israeli army destroys home of Palestinian bomb suspect

Updated 11 May 2020
AFP

KUBAR: Israel’s army on Monday demolished the West Bank home of a Palestinian charged with involvement in a bomb attack that killed an Israeli teenager, AFP journalists said.
The explosion last August 23 near a spring close to the Jewish settlement of Dolev in the West Bank killed 17-year-old Rina Shnerb and wounded her father and brother.
Four men were later arrested and charged including Qassam Shibli, who Israel said had made and planted the explosive device.
His family appealed unsuccessfully against the planned home demolition before the Israeli supreme court, arguing it amounted to collective punishment.
Israeli soldiers entered the village of Kobar before dawn Monday and demolished Shibli’s second-floor home, an AFP journalist at the scene said.
Clashes broke out, with young Palestinians throwing stones at the soldiers, the journalist said.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said one person, wounded in the head by a tear gas canister, was taken to hospital for treatment, while another four were treated at the scene for light injuries.
The homes of two other men convicted over the incident were demolished in March.
Israel routinely demolishes the homes of those accused of carrying out attacks.
It argues that such measures act as a deterrent, but critics say it amounts to collective punishment.
Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement they had “held the terrorist to account” for the murder.
“House destruction is an important tool in deterring terrorists,” he said.

