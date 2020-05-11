You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli army destroys home of Palestinian bomb suspect

Israeli army destroys home of Palestinian bomb suspect

A Palestinian boy tries to salvage an Item from the rubble of the building that was partly demolished by the Israeli army, in the West Bank village of Kobar, near Ramallah, Monday, May 11, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rzwdz

Updated 11 May 2020
AFP

Israeli army destroys home of Palestinian bomb suspect

Updated 11 May 2020
AFP

KUBAR: Israel’s army on Monday demolished the West Bank home of a Palestinian charged with involvement in a bomb attack that killed an Israeli teenager, AFP journalists said.
The explosion last August 23 near a spring close to the Jewish settlement of Dolev in the West Bank killed 17-year-old Rina Shnerb and wounded her father and brother.
Four men were later arrested and charged including Qassam Shibli, who Israel said had made and planted the explosive device.
His family appealed unsuccessfully against the planned home demolition before the Israeli supreme court, arguing it amounted to collective punishment.
Israeli soldiers entered the village of Kobar before dawn Monday and demolished Shibli’s second-floor home, an AFP journalist at the scene said.
Clashes broke out, with young Palestinians throwing stones at the soldiers, the journalist said.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said one person, wounded in the head by a tear gas canister, was taken to hospital for treatment, while another four were treated at the scene for light injuries.
The homes of two other men convicted over the incident were demolished in March.
Israel routinely demolishes the homes of those accused of carrying out attacks.
It argues that such measures act as a deterrent, but critics say it amounts to collective punishment.
Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement they had “held the terrorist to account” for the murder.
“House destruction is an important tool in deterring terrorists,” he said.

Topics: Israel Palestinian bomb

Britain would not support Israeli West Bank annexation, says minister

Updated 11 May 2020
Reuters

Britain would not support Israeli West Bank annexation, says minister

  • James Cleverly: Our long-standing position is that we do not support the annexation of parts of the West Bank, and ... doing so could make a sustainable two-state solution harder
  • France also urging European Union partners to consider threatening Israel with tough response if it goes ahead with a de facto annexation of parts of occupied West Bank
Updated 11 May 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Britain would not support an Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank as it would make a two-state solution with the Palestinians more difficult to achieve, junior Foreign Office minister James Cleverly said on Monday.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said it is up to Israel whether to annex parts of the West Bank.
But Cleverly told parliament: “Our long-standing position is that we do not support the annexation of parts of the West Bank, and ... doing so could make a sustainable two-state solution harder.”

Meanwhile, France is urging its European Union partners to consider threatening Israel with a tough response if it goes ahead with a de facto annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank, three EU diplomats said.
Belgium, Ireland and Luxembourg also want to discuss the possibility of punitive economic measures during a foreign ministers’ meeting on Friday, the diplomats told Reuters, though all member states would have to agree to any collective action.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said cabinet discussions will start in July over extending Israeli sovereignty to Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley in the West Bank, as was mooted under US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan.
Palestinians have expressed outrage at Israel’s plans to cement its hold further on land it seized in the 1967 Middle East war, territory they are seeking for a state.
The EU diplomats did not give details on what punitive measures EU member states might consider to try to dissuade Israel from making the move.
In terms of procedure, EU governments would need to ask the Commission and the EU foreign policy division, the EEAS, to draw up a list of options.
All 27 EU nations would need to agree to any EU response and Israel’s closest allies such as Hungary and the Czech Republic could still block even preparatory work.
An EU spokesman on Monday declined to comment on internal discussions but said: “annexation is contrary to international law and if annexation goes ahead, the EU will act accordingly.”
Israel has long been a part of the EU’s research and innovation program Horizon 2020, which was worth nearly €80 billion between 2014 and 2020, according to the European Commission.
The EU is also Israel’s top trading partner and Israel benefits from trade preferences with the world’s largest trading bloc.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in February Trump’s plan departed from “internationally agreed parameters.” Borrell said that steps to annex Palestinian territory, “if implemented, could not pass unchallenged.”
That is a view taken by France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Ireland, according to EU diplomats.
“There is clearly a need to look at what annexation means in the context of international law and we do need to know our options,” said one senior EU diplomat involved in discussions.
“We also need to say what exactly the consequences of annexation would be, ideally as a way to stop any such move,” the diplomat said.
The Palestinians and many countries regard the West Bank settlements as illegal under the Geneva Conventions that bar settling on land captured in war. Israel disputes this, citing security needs and biblical, historical and political connections to the land.

Topics: United Kingdom James Cleverly West Bank France

Related

Special
Middle-East
Tough conditions and no jobs in West Bank create dilemma for Palestinians
Middle-East
Israeli defense minister backs 7,000 new West Bank settlement units

Latest updates

Italian aid worker returns home after rescue from Somali militants
IMF approves $2.77bn emergency virus loan for Egypt
Britain would not support Israeli West Bank annexation, says minister
UAE, Egypt, France, Greece and Cyprus condemn Turkey's actions in Cyprus
Syria’s Assad replaces trade minister amid economic crisis

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.