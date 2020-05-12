Syrian asylum seeker dies in Glasgow hotel

You are here

A police officer stands next to a group of nine people, believed to be asylum seekers, who arrived on a speedboat in Marsascala, Malta, on July 1, 2018. (AFP)
  • In a move condemned by campaigners, the Home Office has withdrawn financial support for hundreds of asylum seekers, moving them out of shared housing and into hotels across Scotland
LONDON: A Syrian asylum seeker has died in the hotel he was moved into as part of the UK government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The man, 30, who cannot be named at this stage, was moved out of his asylum housing in Glasgow, Scotland, and into a hotel in the city along with dozens of other asylum seekers last month. His death is currently being treated as “unexplained.”
In a move condemned by campaigners, the Home Office has withdrawn financial support for hundreds of asylum seekers, moving them out of shared housing and into hotels across Scotland.
Their financial support has been withdrawn because they are provided three meals per day, basic toiletries and a laundry service.
A friend of the man, also a Syrian, said he had been having difficulty dealing with torture and sexual abuse he had experienced while imprisoned in Libya as he tried to reach Europe, and that his mental health had rapidly deteriorated after being moved into the hotel.
He added that the conditions in the hotel and the inability to access support because of the lockdown had pushed his friend over the edge.
“He was failed too many times. I saw that no one did anything to help him. They left 90 people in one hotel without support,” the friend said.
“You have to eat whatever they give you. They stopped our money. Since we came here, his condition got much, much worse. It’s been very tough,” he added.
“He had dreams. We were talking, saying after this we will have work, he will speak English, life will be easier. I think he still had the ability to heal himself, but being in this situation put extra pressure on him.”
Campaign group No Evictions Glasgow organized an online vigil for the man on Sunday, and denounced the way asylum seekers are treated, saying the Home Office and the British government “have failed to comply with basic duties and to treat human life with respect.”

COVID-19 mutations helping virus spread in humans: UK scientists

A police officer wears a thermal headgear to monitor the temperature of commuters in New Delhi. (Reuters)
  • The nature of COVID-19’s spike proteins are already thought to be the key reason why it was able to make the leap from a different species, widely thought to be bats, to humans in the first place
LONDON: UK scientists have suggested that COVID-19 may be mutating, heightening fears that the virus is adapting to being carried by humans.
In an unpublished study conducted by a team of researchers at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, more than 5,300 coronavirus genomes were analyzed from samples taken from 62 countries.
The results of the study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, found that one of two different spike protein mutations were found in 810 cases worldwide, with one in particular discovered in 788 cases.
The prevalence of the two mutations suggest that genetic changes in the makeup of the virus, specifically in the spike proteins that allow virus cells to latch on to and infect human cells, are a sign that COVID-19 is becoming more adept at passing from person to person. This could have far-reaching implications for how scientists develop vaccines and treatments.
The study added that spike protein mutations are relatively rare, and that mostly, COVID-19’s structure has remained stable throughout the pandemic.
It said though it is as yet unclear how the mutations the researchers have observed affect the disease’s ability to spread, the fact that the mutations are occurring independently across different regions suggests that they are playing at least some part in aiding transmission.
The study’s lead author, Martin Hibberd, professor of emerging infectious diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said the findings are proof of the need to study the pathogen in case more dangerous mutations emerge.
“This is exactly what we need to look out for,” he added. “People are making vaccines and other therapies against this spike protein because it seems a very good target. We need to keep an eye on it and make sure that any mutations don’t invalidate any of these approaches.”
Part of what makes mutations in virus spike proteins significant, especially in the case of COVID-19, is that disrupting their function is one of the key lines of research in the quest to develop vaccines.
Major changes to these proteins through mutation, altering their behavior or potency, risk not only making the virus more aggressive as it evolves, but also undoing months of careful research into negating its effects on people.
The nature of COVID-19’s spike proteins are already thought to be the key reason why it was able to make the leap from a different species, widely thought to be bats, to humans in the first place.
It is also thought to be the reason why COVID-19 has proven to be a more contagious disease than the SARS coronavirus, which caused a smaller epidemic in Asia in 2002, on account of being better suited to interaction with human cells.
“This is an early warning,” Hibberd said. “Even if these mutations are not important for vaccines, other mutations might be, and we need to maintain our surveillance so we are not caught out by deploying a vaccine that only works against some strains.”

