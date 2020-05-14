You are here

US weighs measures in response to Iran fuel shipment to Venezuela -source

In this file photo shows pump jacks operating near Loco Hills on April 23, 2020 in Eddy County, New Mexico. (AFP)
Updated 14 May 2020
Reuters

  • The US has a “high degree of certainty” that Venezuelan government is paying Iran tons of gold for the fuel
WASHINGTON: The United States is considering measures it could take in response to Iran’s shipment of fuel to crisis-stricken Venezuela, a senior official in President Donald Trump’s administration told Reuters on Thursday.
The United States has a “high degree of certainty” that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government is paying Iran tons of gold for the fuel, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
“It is not only unwelcome by the United States but it’s unwelcome by the region, and we’re looking at measures that can be taken,” the official said.
The oil sectors of Iran and Venezuela — members of OPEC that both are deeply at odds with the United States — are under tough US sanctions. The official declined to specify the measures being weighed but said options would be presented to Trump, a fierce critic of the governments of both Iran and Venezuela.
At least one tanker carrying fuel loaded at an Iranian port has set sail for Venezuela, according to vessel tracking data from Refinitiv Eikon on Wednesday, which could help ease an acute scarcity of gasoline in the South American country.
The Iran-flagged medium tanker Clavel earlier on Wednesday passed the Suez Canal after loading fuel at the end of March at Iran’s Bandar Abbas port, according to the data.
Venezuela is in desperate need of gasoline and other refined fuel products to keep the country functioning amid an economic collapse that has occurred under the socialist Maduro. It produces crude oil but its infrastructure has been crippled during the economic crisis.
Neither Venezuela’s oil ministry nor state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) responded to requests for comment.
The shipment marks the latest sign of cooperation between the Iran and Venezuela. Starting last month, several flights from Tehran have brought materials to Venezuela to help it restart the catalytic cracking unit at its 310,000 barrel-per-day Cardon refinery, drawing US condemnation.
Venezuela’s 1.3 million-bpd refining network has all but collapsed due to under-investment and lack of maintenance.
Last year, the United States imposed sanctions on PDVSA as part of Trump administration efforts to oust Maduro, whose 2018 re-election was considered a sham by most Western countries.
The United States and dozens of other nations recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president last year. But Maduro, who calls Guaido a US puppet, remains in power, backed by Venezuela’s military as well as Russia, China, Cuba and Iran — a growing source of frustration for Trump, according to some US officials.
The United States also maintains punishing sanctions on Iran aimed at containing its regional power in the Middle East, measures that were re-imposed after Trump pulled out of an international nuclear deal with Tehran.
Four other vessels of the same size as the Clavel, all flagged by Iran and loaded with fuel at or near Bandar Abbas, are about to cross the Atlantic Ocean after passing Suez. They have not yet set their final destinations, data showed.
One of them, the Fortune, appears on a list of tankers scheduled to enter Venezuelan port, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Opposition politicians also said they had received information that all five tankers were heading to Venezuela.
All five are bringing gasoline, according to Samir Madani, co-founder of TankerTrackers.com, a service that tracks oil shipments and storage. Madani said the vessels loaded at Berths 1 and 2 at the Shahid Rajaee port at Bandar Abbas, according to the service’s satellite imagery.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last month called on countries to deny overflight rights to Mahan Air, an Iranian airline under US sanctions, which he said delivered cargoes of “unknown support” to the Venezuelan government.

Italian MP causes outrage with ‘neo-terrorist’ slur

  • The Vatican daily newspaper L’Osservatore said that the attack on Romano had shown a “inhuman gaze”
ROME: Italy’s parliament descended into uproar after a right-wing politician described a young Italian woman who converted to Islam while held hostage in Somalia as a “neo-terrorist.”

Opposition League Party MP Alessandro Pagano was reprimanded by fellow politicians and the Vatican after directing his remarks at Silvia Romano, a 25-year-old aid worker who was held for 18 months by Somali Islamist militants.

Romano was freed last weekend after a joint operation by Italian, Turkish and Somali intelligence services.

House Speaker Roberto Fico accused Pagano of using “unacceptable words of hatred,” while the ruling center-left Democratic Party called on the League to apologize.

The Vatican daily newspaper L’Osservatore said that the attack on Romano had shown a “inhuman gaze.”

“This story is full of pain — all you have to do is look,” it said.

Police in Milan are investigating an online hate campaign against Romano and are patrolling the residential street where she lives.

A bottle was thrown against the window of her parent’s flat after she returned from 18 months as a captive of the Somali Al-Shabab group.

The aid worker was passed on to the militants by a kidnapping gang who snatched her in November 2018 in Kenya. At the time she was a volunteer at an Italian-run orphanage near the tourist resort of Malindi.

Romano’s conversion to Islam has drawn social media attacks and claims that she has failed to condemn Al-Shabab.

She has also been accused of traveling to a terror hotspot without proper protection and inadvertently funding terrorism.

Italy’s Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio, said that “spine-chilling things have been said about Romano, they have gone beyond any acceptable limit.”

He rejected media claims that a €4 million ($4.3 million) ransom was paid to Al-Shabab to secure Romano’s release, adding that he felt “deep embarrassment” over Pagano’s words in parliament.

“The choice of doing volunteer work cannot become a cause for a personal attack,” Di Maio said.

European Parliament President David Sassoli described the threats against Romano as “disgraceful and unacceptable.”

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte called on Romano’s critics to “reflect on what it is like to be a 25-year-old abducted in Kenya and marched through the jungle on foot by gunmen and taken to four different hideouts.”

In an online post, Romano said: “I really ask you not to get angry in defending me. The worst is over, now let’s enjoy the moment. I always followed my heart.”

League leader Matteo Salvini refused to apologize for Pagano’s comments in Parliament, but said he had spoken to the MP in private.

“Silvia Romano isn’t the problem, fanatical Islam is,” Salvini wrote on Twitter.

