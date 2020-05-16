India’s coronavirus infections surpass China, but contagion slowing

You are here

The Indian government is expected to extend the coronavirus lockdown, which would otherwise expire on Sunday, though with fewer restrictions. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Widespread calls for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reopen the battered economy
  • But the government is expected to extend the lockdown, which would otherwise expire on Sunday
NEW DELHI: India’s total novel coronavirus cases rose to 85,940 on Saturday, taking it past China, where the pandemic originated last year, though a strict lockdown enforced since late March has reduced the rate of contagion.
State leaders, businesses and working-class Indians have called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reopen the battered economy, but the government is expected to extend the lockdown, which would otherwise expire on Sunday, though with fewer restrictions.
So far, the death rate in India appears far better, according to health ministry data, with 2,752 fatalities reported, compared with China’s 4,600. The toll in the United States, United Kingdom and Italy is much higher.
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan was also encouraged by the slowing rate of infection, as it now takes 11 days for the number of cases to double, whereas before the lockdown cases were doubling every 3 1/2 days.
“Clearly the situation has improved due to lockdown. We have utilized this period of lockdown to accelerate public health measures such as case detection, contact tracing, isolation and management of cases,” Vardhan said.
Indian officials say the low death rate could be because a majority of people infected with the virus were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms and that the vast shutdown imposed early on had helped avoid a major catastrophe.
A third of the infections are from the western state of Maharashtra, with Mumbai the worst hit, followed by Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi.
These are also the most important economic centers of the country, complicating the government’s task as it tries to re-open without triggering a big spurt in infections.
“India is still in the growth phase, since total cases are still rising. Active cases are growing at 3.8 percent (daily) — and this needs to fall to 0 percent and decline subsequently for the country to recover overall,” Shamika Ravi, a Brookings expert and former member of the Indian Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, said.
One area of concern has been India’s low testing in relation to its large population, public health officials say. The country has ramped up testing since the beginning of April to 100,000 this week, but with 1.3 billion people on a per capita basis it is trailing far behind other major countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom and Italy.

Huge coronavirus recovery bill clears US House, fate uncertain in Senate

  • The Heroes Act, which passed largely along party lines, provides some $1 trillion for state and local governments
  • More than 36 million Americans have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus catastrophe
WASHINGTON: House Democrats on Friday narrowly pushed through the largest-ever US economic rescue package, but the coronavirus measure faces headwinds in the White House and Senate where Republicans bemoan its $3 trillion price tag.
The Heroes Act, which passed largely along party lines, provides some $1 trillion for state and local governments, another round of cash disbursements to millions of hard-hit American families, funds for hospitals, hazard pay for health workers, and relief for devastated small businesses.
In an attempt to counter the pandemic’s devastating economic fallout, the 1,815-page measure also would extend food and unemployment aid; provide rent and mortgage support for struggling households, and pump billions of dollars into virus testing, tracing operations and treatment.
“We think this is a major investment in the lives of the American people and in the budgets of our states and localities,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.
More than 36 million Americans have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus catastrophe and related business lockdown.
“They’re suffering so much, in so many ways,” Pelosi said. “We want to lessen the pain for them.”
In a sign that the pandemic has jumbled Capitol Hill’s routines, the House also passed a rules change that would allow remote voting by proxy for the first time in the chamber’s 231-year history.
The legislation, which cleared the House on a vote of 208 to 199, with 14 Democrats and all but one Republican opposed, appears doomed in the Senate.
Many Republicans branded it an exorbitant liberal wish list packed with Democratic priorities like funding for vote-by-mail programs or marijuana studies and emergency checks for undocumented immigrants.
“It’s not a stretch to say that this bill is nothing more than a Democratic policy agenda masquerading as a response to the coronavirus crisis,” House Republican Tom Cole told colleagues.
“The Pelosi package will never see the light of day in the Senate,” Lindsey Graham, a Republican senator, added on Twitter after the House vote.
In the Republican-controlled chamber, “we will work with the Trump Administration to jump start the economy and fund efforts to defeat COVID19.”
Senate leaders have expressed opposition to moving swiftly with a new tranche of relief, saying they prefer more time to study how the previous aid measures have helped American communities.
President Donald Trump has already signed four pandemic relief measures into law.
They include a $2.2 trillion package in March and a $483 billion measure to pump additional funds into a loan program for hard-hit small businesses.
Pelosi has said the latest bill is effectively an opening offer, and she expects Republicans to join Democrats in negotiating a compromise.
The White House on Friday threw cold water on the Democratic gambit, signaling the administration would not support such a pricey rescue deal.
“Another $3 trillion package seems off target to me,” White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters.
“I don’t believe we can spend our way into prosperity.”
More than 87,000 people have died from coronavirus in the United States, which has reported 1.44 million confirmed infections.
The crisis has led to the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression, and Trump has been keen to re-open shuttered state economies in a bid to jumpstart business activity that has been frozen during pandemic-related lockdowns.

