Singapore registered 465 new coronavirus infections, its health ministry said on Saturday, taking the city-state’s total to 27,356 cases.
The vast majority of the newly infected people are migrant workers living in dormitories, the health ministry said in a statement. Four are permanent residents.
Singapore reports 465 new coronavirus cases, taking total to 27,356
https://arab.news/g3ha7
Singapore reports 465 new coronavirus cases, taking total to 27,356
- Vast majority of newly infected people are migrant workers living in dormitories
Singapore registered 465 new coronavirus infections, its health ministry said on Saturday, taking the city-state’s total to 27,356 cases.