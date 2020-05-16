You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan hopes to sign media accords with Saudi Arabia, UAE after end of lockdown

Pakistan hopes to sign media accords with Saudi Arabia, UAE after end of lockdown

Pakistan’s Information Minister Shibli Faraz speaks during an interview with Arab News in Islamabad. (AN photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nmvju

Updated 34 sec ago
SALMA SHABBIR

Pakistan hopes to sign media accords with Saudi Arabia, UAE after end of lockdown

  • Faraz: “Now is the time for Muslim countries like Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to encourage and create projects that project Muslim history, heritage and culture by bringing out the work and greatness achieved by our legends”
Updated 34 sec ago
SALMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Once the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus have been lifted, Pakistan hopes to expedite work on media and culture-related agreements signed last year with Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the Pakistani information minister said on Thursday.
Last year, Pakistan’s then information minister announced during a visit to Riyadh that Islamabad would soon export television series to the Kingdom. The press information department in Islamabad also said in March last year that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had agreed to form a working group that would explore the possibilities of collaboration in filmmaking, drama production and the performing arts.
In August, Turki Al-Shabanah, then Saudi media minister, also met Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss media cooperation.
“Saudi Arabian culture is very dear to Pakistanis so we would like to work with them through joint productions, cultural exchanges of artisans,” Information Minister Shibli Faraz told Arab News.
“We have a number of MOUs (memorandums of agreement) signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and would like to fast forward their implementation after this coronavirus pandemic to tackle the challenges faced by the Muslim world.
“Now is the time for Muslim countries like Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to encourage and create projects that project Muslim history, heritage and culture by bringing out the work and greatness achieved by our legends,” Faraz said, adding that talks between the two nations were underway to revamp a working group representing information ministries from both countries.
Last year, a popular Pakistani drama from the 1980s, “Dhoop Kinare,” was dubbed in Arabic and broadcast for the first time in the Kingdom. A number of Pakistani films have also been aired in the Kingdom since 2018.

Topics: Saudi Arabia and Pakistan

UK trial to use dogs to detect COVID-19

Updated 16 May 2020
Arab News

UK trial to use dogs to detect COVID-19

  • High numbers of people could be screened by a single dog, expediting process at borders, hospitals.
Updated 16 May 2020
Arab News

LONDON: It is common knowledge that a dog’s sense of smell, far superior to a human’s, can be deployed for a number of causes beneficial to society.

At airports worldwide, dogs are used to check people and luggage for signs of illegal drugs and other illicit goods, while some breeds are also used by police forces to help track fugitives or locate missing people.

But a UK trial is currently investigating whether dogs’ sense of smell can help detect cases of COVID-19, something that could revolutionize the process of screening people for the virus.

The trial, being conducted by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), Durham University and the Medical Detection Dogs charity, has been allocated £500,000 ($605,185) by the UK government to assess the use of dogs as a non-invasive virus-detection method. 

The trial is expected to last up to three months, while similar trials have also been launched in France and the US.

Six dogs — labradors and cocker spaniels — will be taught to distinguish between the scent given by people with COVID-19, and those who do not have the disease, by being given various samples of each.

The samples will be presented to the six dogs on swabs and other sources, including used face masks.

The use of dogs as detectors of medical conditions, though not as well-known as their use in policing and border control, is not new — certain breeds can be taught to detect malaria, Parkinson’s disease and several types of cancer. They are known as “bio-detection dogs.”

If the UK trial proves successful, it is estimated that a single dog could screen 250 people per hour for COVID-19, expediting the process at airports and elsewhere.

“They have the potential to help by quickly screening people, which could be vital in the future,” said Dr. Claire Guest, co-founder and CEO of Medical Detection Dogs.

“We are sure our dogs will be able to find the odor of COVID-19, and we will then move into a second phase to test them in live situations, following which we hope to work with other agencies to train more dogs for deployment. We are incredibly proud that a dog’s nose could once again save many lives.”

Prof. James Logan, head of the department of disease control at the LSHTM, said: “If successful, this approach could revolutionize how we detect the virus, with the potential to screen high numbers of people.”

The UK’s Innovation Minister James Bethell said the use of dogs in other medical environments to detect ailments gave the government hope that the trial could bear fruit and deliver “speedy” results.

“Accuracy is essential,” he added, “so this trial will tell us whether ‘COVID dogs’ can reliably detect the virus and stop it spreading.”

Topics: UK Coronavirus

Related

World
UK COVID-19 vaccine trial results as early as June
World
Moroccan-American doctor to head COVID-19 vaccine program

Latest updates

INTERVIEW: Coronavirus pandemic a turning point in business history, says leading Saudi executive
What We Are Reading Today: The Chiffon Trenches
Saudi Arabia buys $7.7 billion shares in world’s best known companies
Empty gulets point to bleak outlook for Turkish tourism
Erdogan demotes Turkish navy chief in policy row

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.