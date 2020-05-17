MADRID: Spain’s daily death toll from the coronavirus was 87 on Sunday, the health ministry said, dropping below 100 for the first time in two months.
Total deaths from the virus climbed to 27,650, while the number of confirmed cases edged up to 231,350 from 230,698, the ministry said.
Spain’s daily coronavirus death toll below 100 for first time in two months
