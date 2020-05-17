You are here

Spain’s daily coronavirus death toll below 100 for first time in two months

A man wearing a protective face mask and a Spanish flag marches and bangs saucepan lids as he attends a protest against the Spanish government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis in Madrid, Spain on May 16, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Spain’s total deaths from coronavirus climbed to 27,650
MADRID: Spain’s daily death toll from the coronavirus was 87 on Sunday, the health ministry said, dropping below 100 for the first time in two months.
Total deaths from the virus climbed to 27,650, while the number of confirmed cases edged up to 231,350 from 230,698, the ministry said.

Topics: Coronavirus Spain

Philippines records 208 new coronavirus cases, seven more deaths

Philippines records 208 new coronavirus cases, seven more deaths

  • Number of recoveries has reached 2,635, health department says in a bulletin
MANILA: The Philippines’ Department of Health on Sunday reported 208 new cases of coronavirus infections and seven more fatalities.
The Southeast Asian country’s total confirmed cases have risen to 12,513, most of which are in the capital Manila, while its death toll has climbed to 824. The number of recoveries has reached 2,635, the health department said in a bulletin.

