UAE foreign residents can return to country starting June

DUBAI: UAE foreign residents will be able to return to the country starting June 1, state news agency WAM reported citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship (ICA).

"The move is aimed at streamlining their safe return to the UAE," the statement read.

ICA has also asked those wishing to return to the UAE to visit smartservices.ica.gov.ae and register in the service called ‘Residents’ Entry Permit.’