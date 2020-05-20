You are here

Greece to restart tourism June 15, international flights July 1

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addresses the Greek nation on State TV in Athens, May 20, 2020. (AP Photo)
AFP

  • Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis: We will win the economy war just as we won the health battle
  • Tourism Minister Harry Theocharis said a list of nations resuming flights to Greece would be announced by the end of May
ATHENS: Greece will restart its tourism season on June 15 in a key boost to the economy after the virus lockdown, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Wednesday, adding that international flights would resume on July 1.
“The tourism period begins June 15, when seasonal hotels can reopen, and direct international flights to our tourist destinations will gradually begin July 1,” Mitsotakis said in a televised address.
With Greece suffering fewer than 170 COVID-19 deaths over two months into the pandemic, Mitsotakis said the country’s prompt response to the virus would be a “passport of safety, credibility and health” to attract visitors.
“We will win the economy war just as we won the health battle,” Mitsotakis said.
Tourism Minister Harry Theocharis said a list of nations resuming flights to Greece would be announced by the end of May, noting that Athens would focus on reviving a travel front “from the Balkans to the Baltic.”
Bulgarians and northern Europeans including Germans will be among the first visitors, the minister said, in addition to Israelis and Cypriots.
Incoming travelers will not be required to undergo virus testing or quarantine, but sample tests will be carried out in tourist areas, the minister said.
Theocharis added that 600 beds would be specifically set aside for coronavirus care on Greek islands.
The country, which is still recovering from a decade-long debt crisis, badly needs tourism income that directly and indirectly accounts for over a fifth of its economy.
According to the tourism ministry, Greece last year had 33 million visitors and tourism revenue of 19 billion euros ($21 billion).
To increase Greece’s appeal, tax on all transport will be reduced to 13 percent from the current 24 percent for the coming five months, the prime minister said.
The Greek finance ministry earlier on Wednesday noted that without support measures for businesses, the country could face an economic contraction of up to 13 percent this year.

Californians savor the sunshine as COVID-19 restrictions are eased

Californians savor the sunshine as COVID-19 restrictions are eased

  • Californian residents tell Arab News they are relieved to be able to get outside again
  • But businesses still struggling to get back up and running
LOS ANGELES: The beaches have reopened in California, as the state enters phase two of Governor Gavin Newsom’s four-phase plan to transition out of the COVID-19 “stay at home” order. 

But the seaside is nowhere near as busy as it once was, as many people are choosing to remain indoors. 

Californian residents told Arab News they were relieved to be able to get outside again but were conscious of maintaining social distancing measures.

“We are really good about staying 6 feet apart,” said beachgoer Clarie Pignataro, referencing the common social distancing tactic. “As long as other people respect that, yeah I think it’s really nice to be outside. We’re in California. That’s why we live here.”

Social distancing restrictions are still in place across the state of 39.5 million people.

In Los Angeles County, the seaside has opened for running, biking and swimming, but stationary activities like sunbathing are not allowed. Similarly, many recreation hotspots, such as the famous Santa Monica Pier, remain closed.

Many, such as cyclist Julio Buendia, spoke in favor of the safety measures. 

“Having these restrictions makes me feel a little bit safer.,” he said. “As long as people are wearing their masks, at least staying six feet away, I think California’s done a really good job of flattening the curve.”

Nonessential retail stores are gradually reopening. But with foot traffic down and store owners shifting focus to delivery, curb-side pickup and online shopping, it’s a slow process.

However some small businesses, such as farmer’s market vendors, have been able to make the transition and keep their customers.

“I think it’s a good thing that things are starting to open slowly,” said farmer market patron, Cedric Bruaksprejean. 

“It has to be good for the economy, for the city, for the people, for the community. A little less stress as far as staying in the house so much. It gets you a little breath of fresh air.”

As California takes its first steps away from the uncertain times of the pandemic, the question remains: what is the new normal going to look like and how long will it take to get there? 

“I definitely don’t think things will be back to normal in the next two or three months, said Buendia. “But I think there definitely is some flexibility for people to be able to at least go out and at least if they’re safe be able to enjoy the sunshine here.”

