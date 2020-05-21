You are here

Mafia mobsters ‘on jobless benefits’ during Italy's coronavirus crisis

More than 100 bosses and members of the Calabrian-based 'Ndrangheta Mafia in southern Italy have been falsely claiming the government’s “citizenship wage” basic income for poor households. A crime boss seen here being arrested. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Crime bosses ‘stealing from the poor,’ Italian prosecutor claims
ROME: More than 100 bosses and members of the Calabrian-based 'Ndrangheta Mafia in southern Italy have been falsely claiming the government’s “citizenship wage” basic income for poor households and job seekers, Italian police said.

Among the claimants of the allowance — €600 ($660) a month given by the government to those who can show they live below minimum wage standards — were the sons of Roberto Pannunzi, a Mafia mobster nicknamed “the Italian Pablo Escobar.”

“They really do not need the state basic income — their family is doing too well with its illegal activities,” Reggio Calabria Chief Prosecutor Nicola Gratteri told Arab News.

“But mobsters never have enough, they always want more. It is in their nature. Even if it means taking money destined for the poorest, they just take it because they feel they can do whatever they like.”
 
Italian and US investigators say Pannunzi is one of the world’s biggest cocaine dealers, with a business worth billions.

He has been accused of using migrant boats crossing the Mediterranean to Sicily and Calabria to smuggle cocaine and other drugs from Africa to Europe.

Pannunzi, also known as “Bebe,” is fond of boasting that he weighs money instead of counting it when he receives payments for cocaine sales, police said.
 
His eldest son, Alessandro, is married to the daughter of one of Colombia’s biggest cocaine producers and has been found guilty of importing large amounts of the drug into Italy.

Finance police believe members of the crime syndicate collected more than €500,000 in government assistance, which is now being confiscated.

“Despite the immense fortunes they make from drug trafficking and other illegal activities, Mafia men show no respect to poverty and to what the government tries to do to provide people with financial help,” Gratteri said.

“The €600 ‘citizenship wage’ is peanuts to mobsters who make millions and can spend in half an hour what some poor people live on for an entire month.
 
“This will tell you clearly enough how terrible and bad the Mob is for the community. This is not only because of their criminal activities, but also because they show no respect for those who suffer. Money is all they want,” he said.

‘I thought we would be safe here’ – father pays tribute to murdered Lebanese student

  • Police have arrested 11 people as part of the investigation into the killing of Aya Hachem
  • Refugee Ismail Hachem says his dreams have been destroyed by the murder
LONDON: The father of a Lebanese student murdered in a drive-by shooting in northern England said he thought his family would be safe in the UK.

Aya Hachem, 19, was killed when she was shot in the chest as she went to buy groceries in Blackburn on Sunday.

Police have arrested 11 people as part of the investigation into the killing, eight of whom are suspected of her murder. 

 

 

A court on Thursday granted police extra time to question three men who were arrested on Tuesday.

Detectives said Aya, who was studying law at university and planned to become a solicitor, was not the intended target.

Her father Ismail, who arrived with his family in the UK as a refugee from Lebanon about 10 years ago, said his dreams have been destroyed by his daughter’s death.

“I think I would be safe here... in this small town. No big problems,” he told the BBC. “All my dreams (were) Aya. Everything Aya.

“She had big dreams, she helped many people. Anywhere, everybody liked Aya. But we lost Aya, my family lost Aya.”

Aya Hachem was in the second year of her law degree at Salford University when she was killed. (Lancashire Police)

He described how he had been trying to call Aya, the eldest of his four children, when she did not return home from the supermarket.

When he went searching for her, he saw an area had been cordoned off but was unaware it was the scene of her murder. 

Police officers then came to his house and told him and his wife that Aya had died.

Aya, who was studying at Salford University, was a trustee for the Children’s Society.

Tributes have been paid from across the community, including from her former teachers.

Aya Hachem was in the second year of her law degree at Salford University when she was killed. (Lancashire Police)

 

