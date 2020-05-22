You are here

UN chief renews call for global cease-fire to tackle coronavirus

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the coronavirus pandemic is ‘the greatest test the world has faced’. (Reuters)
UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations secretary-general is again urging all parties to conflicts to respond to his call for a global cease-fire to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, pointing to the more than 20,000 civilians killed or injured in attacks in 10 countries last year and millions more forced from their homes.
Antonio Guterres said in a report to the UN Security Council released Thursday that the pandemic is “the greatest test the world has faced” since the world body was established 75 years ago. And he said it has already had a severe impact on efforts to protect civilians, especially in conflict-affected countries where weak health care systems can be overwhelmed.
The UN chief said support for his March 23 cease-fire appeal from governments, regional organizations, armed groups, civil society and individuals throughout the world has been “encouraging.” But he said in many instances “challenges in implementing the cease-fire still need to be overcome, in particular in areas where there are protracted conflicts, often involving multiple armed actors and complex interests at the local, national and international level.”
“As the world confronts the monumental challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to silence the guns could not be more acute,” he said.
His new appeal focuses on the protection of civilians, stressing that the most effective way to protect them “is to prevent the outbreak, escalation, continuation and recurrence of armed conflicts.”
Guterres said that according to the United Nations, more than 20,000 civilians were killed last year in conflicts in 10 countries — Afghanistan, Central African Republic, Iraq, Libya, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen.
He said that figure is almost certainly an underestimate because it doesn’t include civilian casualties in Cameroon, Chad, Congo, Mali, Myanmar, Niger, Sudan’s western Darfur region and the Palestinian territories.
The secretary-general said Afghanistan had the highest number of recorded civilian casualties in 2019 — 10,392 civilians killed or injured by homemade bombs and other attacks, with women and children accounting for 42 percent of the victims.
In Syria, Guterres said hostilities resulted in the deaths of at least 2,404 civilians, including 466 women and 688 children. In Yemen, 3,217 civilians were reported to have been killed or injured, with children accounting for 25 percent, And in South Sudan there were 1,405 civilian casualties, while in Somalia 1,459 died.
He also pointed to attacks on monasteries, schools and camps for internally displaced people in Myanmar, an air strike on an immigration detention facility in Libya that killed at least 53 migrants and refugees, and attacks by armed groups on markets, towns and commercial trucks in Nigeria that killed more than 100.
Guterres said the millions of civilians forced out of their homes in 2019 added to the 70.8 million people already displaced by conflict and violence. For example, he said, almost 1 million people were newly displaced in Congo, 455,553 in Afghanistan and 200,000 in Nigeria.
He warned that the pandemic may create “incentives for some parties to conflict to press for an advantage, leading to an increase in violence, while others may see opportunities because the attention of governments and the international community is absorbed by the health crisis.”

Australia’s most populous state to relax restrictions on hospitality sector

Updated 8 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

Australia’s most populous state to relax restrictions on hospitality sector

  • New South Wales says further easing of the restrictions will begin on June 1
  • Australia’s hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit by social distancing restrictions
Updated 8 min 11 sec ago
Reuters
SYDNEY: Australia’s most populous state said on Friday restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus will be eased to allow cafes, restaurants and pubs to have up to 50 seated patrons as efforts to revive the stalled economy pick up pace.
New South Wales (NSW) said the easing of the restrictions which previously limited cafes and restaurants to 10 customers at a time, will begin on June 1. “Losing 221,000 jobs in April was a disaster,” state premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney, referring to state-wide job losses. “We don’t want to see that continue.”
Australia’s hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit by social distancing restrictions imposed in March to slow the spread of coronavirus, with restaurants and cafes only able to offer takeaway services until earlier this month.
Nationally, nearly 600,000 people were in April forced out of work by the coronavirus restrictions.
Seeking to avoid a prolonged economic depression, Australia said it would spend A$130 billion between March and September to subsidize the wages of around 6 million people. About half the country’s workforce is on the JobKeeper scheme. NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said about 7 percent of those on the scheme are from the country’s hospitality sector, so relaxing restrictions would allow thousands of people to return to work.
“This is about keeping people in jobs and businesses in business. We want to breathe life into the New South Wales economy,” said Perrottet.
NSW — which has recorded about half of Australia’s near 7,100 COVID-19 cases — has moved quickly to reopen compared to other states.
Australia earlier this month agreed a three-step plan to remove the remaining restrictions by July, though implementation is down to state and territory leaders, who have argued over the pace of reopening state borders.
Fitch Ratings on Friday downgraded its outlook on Australia’s coveted ‘AAA’ rating to “negative” from “stable,” citing the hit to the country’s economy and public finances from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our measures are temporary, targeted and proportionate to the challenge we face and will ensure Australia bounces back stronger on the other side,” federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said in an emailed statement.

