You are here

  • Home
  • Vatican opposes Israeli annexation plan

Vatican opposes Israeli annexation plan

The Vatican expressed hope that a resolution could soon be found through direct talks over Israel’s plan to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rtku5

Updated 24 sec ago
 Francesco Bongarra

Vatican opposes Israeli annexation plan

  • Vatican expresses hope that a resolution could soon be found through direct talks
  • The Vatican has always taken an interest in the Palestinian question
Updated 24 sec ago
 Francesco Bongarra

ROME: The Vatican expressed concern over Israel’s plan to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank, saying respect for international law and UN resolutions is an “indispensable element for the two peoples (Israelis and Palestinians) to live side by side.”

The Vatican added that it “is following the situation closely, and expresses concern about any future actions that could further compromise dialogue.”

It expressed hope that a resolution could soon be found through direct talks “so that peace may finally reign in the Holy Land, so beloved by Jews and Christians and Muslims.”     

A senior source in the Vatican told Arab News: “We believe the point has been made quite clearly.”

Afif Safieh, the first Palestinian ambassador to the Vatican, from 1995 to 2005, told Arab News that its statement “reveals great irritation and exasperation toward Israel’s total disregard of international law.”

He said the Vatican has always taken an interest in the Palestinian question because “Palestine is the geographic location of the birth of Jesus, and of the Christian message and its propagation. Then there are Palestinian Christian communities. Even though they’re relatively small in number, they play a very prominent role in Palestinian society.”

Safieh, who was also ambassador to the US, Russia, the UK and the Netherlands, added: “The Vatican believes that the absence of an acceptable solution (to the conflict) and the damaging of diplomatic avenues will be a devastating blow for the future of Christians in the Holy Land. The absence of hope on the horizon is pushing this community to shrink even further, and the Vatican believes that the Holy Land shouldn’t become only a museum of holy places.”

Safieh, who was deputy head of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s delegation to the UN, said: “Since the very beginning, the Vatican took a very principled position, a consistent one, playing a role as the conscience for political decision-makers.”

Topics: Palestine Israel Vatican

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia rejects Israel’s West Bank annexation plans
Update
Middle-East
UN tells Israel to abandon threats of West Bank annexation

Kuwait’s Civil Aviation Authority: commercial flights will gradually resume

Updated 22 May 2020
Arab News

Kuwait’s Civil Aviation Authority: commercial flights will gradually resume

  • The reopening will be done in three phases
  • Authorities have not specified the time frames for each phase
Updated 22 May 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will implement a gradual resumption of commercial flights upon government approval, daily Kuwait Times reported.
The country has suspended all international flights to and from the country since March 13 to curb the spread of coronavirus, with the exception of repatriation flights.
The reopening plan consists of three phases, spokesman of the Directorate General of CAA Saad Al-Oteibi said.
Kuwait International Airport will resume 20-30 percent of operations during the first phase and up to 60 percent in the second, Al-Oteibi explained, without detailing a specific timeframe.
Airport authorities will implement strict measures, such as using thermal cameras, applying social distancing, creating a new seating chart inside planes and a changed setup inside the airport, he added.
As for the rising number of daily cases, the Health Ministry explained they are due to an increase in testing and remain in the expected range.
The country has reported a total of 18,609 cases, 5,205 recoveries and 129 deaths.

Topics: Kuwait Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Kuwait, Saudi Arabia to suspend oil output from joint field in June
Middle-East
Kuwait develops PCR solution for coronavirus testing

Latest updates

Vatican opposes Israeli annexation plan
Pakistan passenger plane crashes in residential area
UK’s COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000
George Soros says coronavirus threatens EU’s survival
Kuwait’s Civil Aviation Authority: commercial flights will gradually resume

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.