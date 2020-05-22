You are here

Volunteers from Saudi Council of Engineers examine 90% of registered buildings for migrant workers

Buildings and houses in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 1, 2017. (Reuters)
  • Examinations included buildings’ readiness to receive workers, and their compliance with new health conditions for workers’ housing
  • More than 2,000 registered buildings in several cities inspected as part of an initiative to prevent the spread of coronavirus
JEDDAH: Three-thousand volunteers from the Saudi Council of Engineers examined around 90 percent of registered buildings for migrant workers, as part of an initiative to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In cooperation with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs, the voluntary initiative contributed to the availability of additional housing capacity suitable for the accommodation of more than 452,000 workers in various regions of the Kingdom.

Saad bin Mohammed Al-Shahrani, chairman of the board of directors at the Saudi Council of Engineers, said the volunteers examined more than 2,000 registered buildings in several cities.

He added that the coordinating committees in those cities worked with volunteers to ensure the success of this initiative in record time.

The examinations included buildings’ readiness to receive workers, and their compliance with new health conditions for workers’ housing.

Topics: Saudi Council of Engineers migrant workers accommodation Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia announces Eid Al-Fitr will start on Sunday

Updated 39 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces Eid Al-Fitr will start on Sunday

  • Final day of Ramadan to be Saturday
Updated 39 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Eid Al-Fitr will begin on Sunday May 24, authorities in Saudi Arabia have announced.

According to reports, the Shawwal moon was not sighted, meaning Saturday will be the last day of Ramadan.

This year, Eid will be marked differently in the Kingdom due to the government's 24-hour lockdown in place from May 23-27 in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The UAE, Iraq, Qatar and Jordan also announced the first day of the Eid holiday will be Sunday.

More to follow...

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ramadan 2020 Eid Al Fitr Eid Al-Fitr

