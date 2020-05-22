Volunteers from Saudi Council of Engineers examine 90% of registered buildings for migrant workers

JEDDAH: Three-thousand volunteers from the Saudi Council of Engineers examined around 90 percent of registered buildings for migrant workers, as part of an initiative to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In cooperation with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs, the voluntary initiative contributed to the availability of additional housing capacity suitable for the accommodation of more than 452,000 workers in various regions of the Kingdom.

Saad bin Mohammed Al-Shahrani, chairman of the board of directors at the Saudi Council of Engineers, said the volunteers examined more than 2,000 registered buildings in several cities.

He added that the coordinating committees in those cities worked with volunteers to ensure the success of this initiative in record time.

The examinations included buildings’ readiness to receive workers, and their compliance with new health conditions for workers’ housing.