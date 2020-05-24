You are here

  • Home
  • Tehran accused of cyber targeting UK-based news outlet

Tehran accused of cyber targeting UK-based news outlet

A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2k3r6

Updated 32 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Tehran accused of cyber targeting UK-based news outlet

  • Iran International covered the November protests that rocked the country, the regime’s downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane, and corruption surrounding the coronavirus crisis
Updated 32 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: Iran has been accused of using a “sophisticated state-sponsored program” of cyber disinformation to identify and arrest supporters of a London-based Persian-language news outlet.
Iran International has been targeted by cybercriminals, thought to be working for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who have made replicas of the channel’s social media accounts and their most popular reporters.
Mahmood Entaya, general manager at Iran International, said this is an attempt to identify and arrest the channel’s supporters in the country.
“They’ll put up fake job adverts from our presenters on Instagram, people will apply from within Iran, and the next day there will be a knock at their door and they’ll be arrested for wanting to ‘work with the enemy,’” Entaya told Arab News.
Tehran has not just stuck to Instagram, though. Entaya said a fake Iran International Telegram account drew over 600,000 followers, and it was used to identify and arrest Iranians who believe they are subscribing to the real platform.
Iran International covered the November protests that rocked the country, the regime’s downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane, and corruption surrounding the coronavirus crisis. This, Entaya believes, is why the channel is being targeted by the regime.

They’ll put up fake job adverts from our presenters on Instagram, people will apply from within Iran, and the next day there will be a knock at their door and they’ll be arrested for wanting to ‘work with the enemy.’

Mahmood Entaya, GM, Iran International

“We’re asking questions about these things — real news, things that are happening, things the government doesn’t want us to cover,” he said.
“They’re doing everything they possibly can to prevent Iranians accessing and reading this news, and to prevent us from reporting it.”
Mark Stephens, QC, chairman of the Global Network Initiative — a human rights organization that seeks to promote freedom of expression and privacy online — said: “Anyone who reveals they are following Iran International immediately puts themselves in danger.” He added: “This is a sophisticated state-sponsored program.”
The failure of Facebook-owned Instagram to effectively police its site, Stephens said, is a breach of international law.  
Both Entaya and Stephens urged Facebook to properly confront this ongoing issue. Facebook has said it is investigating.
Entaya said: “There’s a real danger to peoples’ safety. We know they’re targeting people through these fake profiles.”  
Social media platforms “have a duty of care toward their members, who also happen to be our audience,” he added.

Topics: Cyberattack cyber hacking

Related

World
UN warns cybercrime on rise during coronavirus pandemic
Saudi Arabia
Employees lack cyber protection amid working from home boom

Moroccan workers fly in to rescue Italy’s harvest

A Fiumicino airport employee wearing a "Smart-Helmet" portable thermoscanner to screen passengers and staff for COVID-19 (R), scans a fellow airport staff at boarding gates on May 5, 2020 at Rome's Fiumicino airport during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (AFP)
Updated 29 min 46 sec ago
 Francesco Bongarra

Moroccan workers fly in to rescue Italy’s harvest

  • About 350,000 foreigners work temporarily each year in Italy’s agricultural sector
Updated 29 min 46 sec ago
 Francesco Bongarra

ROME: A special flight arrived in Italy carrying 124 Moroccan workers, the first in an army of migrant laborers who will help harvest the country’s summer crops amid a workforce shortage in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The flight from Casablanca, which landed in Pescara in Italy’s central Abruzzo region, is part of a so-called “green corridor” for migrants seeking agricultural work.
The corridor was established after a government decree earlier this month allowing nearly 400,000 undocumented migrants to carry out seasonal farm work this year.
During three months of lockdown, thousands of unregistered migrants have worked around Italy harvesting fruit and vegetables. All risked arrest if caught by police.
Following the government decree, migrant laborers can work legally and receive medical care if needed.
Ten of the first group of Moroccans will work with Modesto Angelucci, 29, whose farm in the Avezzano region produces potatoes, carrots, fennel and spinach.
“They will comply with quarantine, like anyone who arrives from abroad. These are specialized people, who can’t be easily replaced,” Angelucci told a TV channel.
“A field worker must be trained and it takes time to do so,” he added.
Angelucci said that he is reluctant to hire inexperienced local workers. The Moroccans have been employed in line with government regulations, and have insurance and special safety equipment for the pandemic, such as masks and gloves.

SPEEDREAD

The corridor was established after a government decree earlier this month allowing nearly 400,000 undocumented migrants to carry out seasonal farm work this year.

About 350,000 foreigners work temporarily each year in Italy’s agricultural sector.
Agriculture Minister Teresa Bellanova said that due to coronavirus, the country faces a shortage of “between 250,000 and 270,000” day laborers.
An influx of foreign workers is needed to revive the farm economy, “which is in deep crisis after two months of total closure,” she said.
Every summer thousands of Africans, Bulgarians and Romanians travel to Italy to collect tomatoes and fruit.
“You start as a pawn and you learn. I already have a driver’s license for a tractor,” Moroccan Mounam Benkirrou, 34, told an Italian newspaper.
The “green corridors” also will be used to bring Indian and Macedonian day laborers who are skilled in harvesting fennel.
According to the employers’ federation Confindustria, 30,000 Italians have signed up as day laborers because of the coronavirus crisis, while in the past only migrants, mainly from North Africa, worked in the fields.

Topics: Moroccans Italy Rome Coronavirus

Latest updates

Tehran accused of cyber targeting UK-based news outlet
Contagion risk in Turkish prisons feared
Debt and pandemic push Hertz into bankruptcy protection
Moroccan workers fly in to rescue Italy’s harvest
Glimmers of hope for France’s struggling tourist industry

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.