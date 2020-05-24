You are here

Kuwait to allow online residency renewal for diplomatic staff

State bodies and diplomatic missions were also asked to list the names and contact details of their representatives responsible for renewing the residencies of their staff members. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: Kuwait said it will allow residency renewal for diplomatic staff and representatives of state bodies through the Ministry of Interior’s website moi.gov.kw, state news agency KUNA reported.
The step comes as part of the country’s efforts to develop security services, enabling people to save time and have their residencies renewed in a more efficient manner, the ministry said in a statement.
State bodies and diplomatic missions were also asked to list the names and contact details of their representatives responsible for renewing the residencies of their staff members.

UAE confirms 812 new coronavirus cases

DUBAI: The UAE has recorded 812 new coronavirus cases overnight after conducting additional 39,000 tests, bringing the country’s caseload to 28,704, the health ministry said.
There were also three new fatalities overnight, raising the death toll to 244, the ministry added in a report from state news agency WAM.
But 697 people meanwhile were cleared from COVID-19 infections, raising the number of patient recovery to 14,495.
The ministry again urged residents and citizens to follow social distancing and other preventive measures to avoid coronavirus transmission.

