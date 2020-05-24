Kuwait to allow online residency renewal for diplomatic staff

DUBAI: Kuwait said it will allow residency renewal for diplomatic staff and representatives of state bodies through the Ministry of Interior’s website moi.gov.kw, state news agency KUNA reported.

The step comes as part of the country’s efforts to develop security services, enabling people to save time and have their residencies renewed in a more efficient manner, the ministry said in a statement.

State bodies and diplomatic missions were also asked to list the names and contact details of their representatives responsible for renewing the residencies of their staff members.