You are here

  • Home
  • 5 reasons to add walnuts to your diet

5 reasons to add walnuts to your diet

Walnuts are a great way to add some real health benefits to your daily diet. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j4j55

Updated 11 sec ago
Devinder Bains

5 reasons to add walnuts to your diet

Updated 11 sec ago
Devinder Bains

DUBAI: Devinder Bains, personal trainer and nutrition coach at Fit Squad DXB, shares her expert advice on the superfood that will help you lead a longer and healthier life.

Walnuts are available at most supermarkets and are a cost-effective way to add some real health benefits to your daily diet. They are delicious in breakfast bowls, smoothies, salads, stir-fries, and bread. They are also great as a healthy snack on their own. Here are five more reasons why walnuts should feature regularly in your meals:  

Aids brain function, mood

Walnuts are higher than any other nut (and most plant sources) in Omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for brain development and function. In association with the high levels of vitamin E that are also present in walnuts, Omega-3 can improve memory, especially in those with cognitive impairments. Foods rich in Omega-3 have also been linked to boosting mood and helping with mild to moderate anxiety and depression.

Lowers risk of Type 2 diabetes

Although fairly high in calories, the actual energy absorbed by the body from walnuts is 21 percent lower than expected. Walnuts can help curb appetite and decrease hunger, which in turn control weight and lower your risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. A study has also shown that adding walnut oil to your diet can help control blood sugar levels.

Promotes a healthy gut

Eating walnuts can increase beneficial bacteria in the gut, decreasing inflammation throughout the body and combatting any increased risk of obesity, heart disease and certain cancers that come with poor gut health.

Improves male fertility

Diets high in processed foods and sugars can have a detrimental effect on male fertility, but healthy superfoods combat this. Walnuts are rich in antioxidants, which fight the free radicals that damage sperm membranes.

Supports healthy ageing

Walnuts are high in essential vitamins, minerals, fats and fiber that support not only brain health but physical mobility as you age. A study of over 50,000 older women showed that a diet rich in healthy foods, including walnuts, lowered the risk of physical impairment.

Topics: walnuts

Teen singing sensation Billie Eilish is a huge Nancy Ajram fan

Updated 1 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Teen singing sensation Billie Eilish is a huge Nancy Ajram fan

Updated 1 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Earlier this month, US singing sensation Billie Eilish launched a new podcast on Apple Music, “Me & Dad Radio,” which sees the 18-year-old pop star and her father Patrick O’Connell, play a wide range of hand-picked songs. 

In the latest episode of the new radio show, the Grammy award-winning hitmaker reveals some of the artists who inspire her, name checking Lebanese superstar Nancy Ajram as one of her favorite artists. 

In the weekly podcast, the artist reveals that she particularly loves the songs “Enta Eih” and “Fi Hagat,” which she listens to whenever she needs a quick mood boost.

“I’m going to cheer myself up by playing a very special song to me that’s in Arabic,” said the “Ocean Eyes” singer. “This is Nancy Ajram who I love. I love Nancy Ajram and this song. She has this song and another song called Enta Eih.  And this song is called Fi Hagat,” she added.

So how did the 18-year-old first come across the Lebanese icon’s music? Eilish explained that she first discovered Ajram’s 2004 hit “Enta Eih” because of a meme. “It was a joke in the background of a meme and it was supposed to be stupid, but I was like, ‘listen, that’s hard.’ So I looked it up and started loving it and from then on I listened to all of Nancy Ajram’s stuff,” she said.

“You don’t need to know what the lyrics are about?” her dad asked, to which she responded “The way she sings is so crazy. The way Arabic music sounds is just like melted chocolate in my ears. Not literally, but I love this song and I love the melodies and I love the way she sings.”

Eilish went on to reveal that she used to listen to “Fi Hagat” all day, every day, in December 2018. “I’m playing this because it puts me in a better mood,” she explained as Ajram’s voice sang in the background. 

It’s not the first time that Eilish publicly declares her admiration for the Beirut-born star. Back in 2018, the “Bury a Friend” singer posted a screenshot of “Enta Eih” on her Instagram Stories alongside the caption “Why have I played this seven times in a row? I don’t know.” 

The praises were not lost on Ajram, who took to her Instagram account to thank the singer. “We love you too Billie and are big fans of your work!!! My girls are always playing your songs out loud in the house,” she wrote on her Stories.

Could we expect a collaboration between the two artists in the future? Watch this space.

Topics: Billie Eilish Nancy Ajram

Latest updates

Teen singing sensation Billie Eilish is a huge Nancy Ajram fan
LIVE: Gradual gains in global fight against the coronavirus pandemic
5 reasons to add walnuts to your diet
Kuwait to allow online residency renewal for diplomatic staff
UAE confirms 812 new coronavirus cases

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.