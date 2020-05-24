5 reasons to add walnuts to your diet

DUBAI: Devinder Bains, personal trainer and nutrition coach at Fit Squad DXB, shares her expert advice on the superfood that will help you lead a longer and healthier life.

Walnuts are available at most supermarkets and are a cost-effective way to add some real health benefits to your daily diet. They are delicious in breakfast bowls, smoothies, salads, stir-fries, and bread. They are also great as a healthy snack on their own. Here are five more reasons why walnuts should feature regularly in your meals:

Aids brain function, mood

Walnuts are higher than any other nut (and most plant sources) in Omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for brain development and function. In association with the high levels of vitamin E that are also present in walnuts, Omega-3 can improve memory, especially in those with cognitive impairments. Foods rich in Omega-3 have also been linked to boosting mood and helping with mild to moderate anxiety and depression.

Lowers risk of Type 2 diabetes

Although fairly high in calories, the actual energy absorbed by the body from walnuts is 21 percent lower than expected. Walnuts can help curb appetite and decrease hunger, which in turn control weight and lower your risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. A study has also shown that adding walnut oil to your diet can help control blood sugar levels.

Promotes a healthy gut

Eating walnuts can increase beneficial bacteria in the gut, decreasing inflammation throughout the body and combatting any increased risk of obesity, heart disease and certain cancers that come with poor gut health.

Improves male fertility

Diets high in processed foods and sugars can have a detrimental effect on male fertility, but healthy superfoods combat this. Walnuts are rich in antioxidants, which fight the free radicals that damage sperm membranes.

Supports healthy ageing

Walnuts are high in essential vitamins, minerals, fats and fiber that support not only brain health but physical mobility as you age. A study of over 50,000 older women showed that a diet rich in healthy foods, including walnuts, lowered the risk of physical impairment.