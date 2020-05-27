Germany reports spike in far-right crime for 2019

You are here

German right-wing extremists, pictured here waving a flag of the "Imperial Eagle," have turned their attention to protesting lockdown measures introduced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (AFP)
  • Germany was stung by a series of right-wing attacks against Muslims and Jews in 2019
BERLIN: Germany saw a spike in far-right crimes including anti-Semitic attacks last year, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Wednesday, describing the trend as a “great concern.”
Authorities registered more than 41,000 politically motivated crimes in 2019, ranging from hate speech to bodily harm, arson and murder — a rise of 14.2 percent on 2018 and the second-sharpest jump since records began in 2001.
Crimes committed by members of the far-right scene grew 9.4 percent, and accounted for more than half of all politically-motivated crimes.
Although such crimes represent a small fraction of overall lawbreaking in Germany, the figures have a “striking significance ... for the stability of our democracy,” Seehofer said, adding that the rise was “of great concern.”
Some 93.4 percent of anti-Semitic and 90.1 percent of Islamophobic crimes had a far-right motivation, Seehofer said.
Germany has been rocked by a string of extreme-right attacks over the past 12 months.
A gunman with apparent far-right beliefs killed nine people at a shisha bar and a cafe in the city of Hanau in February, while two people were killed in an attack targeting a synagogue in Halle in October.
In June, pro-immigration politician Walter Luebcke was found shot dead at his home in the state of Hesse, and a far-right sympathizer arrested soon afterwards was last month charged with his murder.
Seehofer proclaimed in March that right-wing extremism and right-wing terrorism were “the biggest danger for democracy in Germany,” promising a beefed up security response.

India, China in tense standoff at Himalayan frontier

AP

  • President Trump has offered to mediate the dispute between the two Asian giants
  • The long-contested area has seen frequent bouts of tension between Indian and Chinese forces
SRINAGAR: Indian and Chinese soldiers are in a bitter standoff in the remote and picturesque Ladakh region, with the two countries amassing soldiers and machinery near the tense frontier, Indian officials said.
The standoff began in early May when large contingents of Chinese soldiers entered deep inside Indian-controlled territory at three places in Ladakh, erecting tents and posts, the officials said this week.
They said the soldiers ignored repeated verbal warnings, triggering a yelling match, stone-throwing and even fist fights in at least one place along Pangong Lake, the site of several such confrontations in the past.
The five officials, including two military, two police and one civilian administrator, spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Wednesday that the situation on the China-India border was “generally stable and controllable.”
The sides were communicating through both their front-line military units and their respective embassies to “properly resolve relevant issues through dialogue and consultation,” Zhao said at a news conference in Beijing.
China is committed to abiding by agreements signed by the sides and to “maintaining peace and stability in the border area between China and India,” Zhao said.
The Chinese and Indian soldiers also faced off along a frontier in India’s northeastern Sikkim state in early May.
Indian media quoted Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane, the country’s military chief, as saying the incidents in Ladakh and Sikkim had led to injuries caused by “aggressive behaviour on both sides.”
President Donald Trump said the US was willing to act as a mediator between the two Asian giants.

 

“We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute,” Trump tweeted Wednesday.
Though skirmishes aren’t new, the standoff has escalated in recent weeks at Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, where thousands of soldiers from the two countries have camped just a few hundred meters from each other, the Indian officials said.
India is building a strategic road through the Galway Valley connecting the region to an airstrip.
The China-India border dispute covers nearly 3,500 kilometers (2,175 miles) of frontier that the two countries call the Line of Actual Control. The countries fought a bitter war in 1962 that spilled into Ladakh.
The most serious dispute is over China’s claims that India’s northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh is part of Tibet, which India rejects.
China claims about 90,000 square kilometers (35,000 square miles) of territory in India’s northeast, while India says China occupies 38,000 square kilometers (15,000 square miles) of its territory in the Aksai Chin plateau in the Himalayas, a contiguous part of the Ladakh region.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level security meeting this week to assess the situation along the tense frontier.
India unilaterally declared Ladakh region a federal territory while separating it from disputed Kashmir in August 2019. China was among the handful of countries to strongly condemn the move, raising it at international forums including the UN Security Council.
In the past, most disputes between China and India have been resolved quickly through meetings between local military commanders, while some required diplomatic intervention.

