India reports over 8,000 new coronavirus cases

There are concerns that coronavirus may be spreading through India’s villages as millions of jobless migrant workers return home from cities during the lockdown. (AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

India reports over 8,000 new coronavirus cases

  • Confirmed infections have risen to 182,143, with 5,164 fatalities
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: India reported more than 8,000 new cases of the coronavirus in a single day, another record high that topped the deadliest week in the country.
Confirmed infections have risen to 182,143, with 5,164 fatalities, including 193 in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said Sunday.
Overall, more than 60 percent of the virus fatalities have been reported from only two states — Maharashtra, the financial hub, and Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The new cases are largely concentrated in six Indian states, including the capital New Delhi.
Public health experts have criticized the Modi government’s handling of the outbreak. A joint statement by the Indian Public Health Association, Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine and Indian Association of Epidemiologists, which was sent to Modi’s office on May 25, said it was “unrealistic” to eliminate the virus at a time when “community transmission is already well-established.”
India has denied of any community transmission even though new cases have continued to mount significantly.
The health experts said that the infections were rising exponentially despite the “draconian lockdown,” which began March 25.
The restrictions have slowly been relaxed, with the government announcing Saturday a phased “Unlock 1” plan from June onwards that allows more economic activities. The restrictions in so-called containment zones — areas that have been isolated due to the outbreaks — will remain through June 30.
Modi, who addressed the nation through his monthly radio program on Sunday, said India was faring better than other countries.
India has a fatality rate of 2.8 percent.
There are concerns that the virus may be spreading through India’s villages as millions of jobless migrant workers return home from cities during the lockdown. Experts warn that the pandemic is yet to peak in India.

Topics: Coronavirus India

Philippine police arrest 90 Chinese for illegal gambling

Updated 31 May 2020
AP

Philippine police arrest 90 Chinese for illegal gambling

  • Some of the suspects converged closely without face masks outside a rented apartment in violation of quarantine restrictions
Updated 31 May 2020
AP

MANILA, Philippines: Philippine police have arrested 90 Chinese for running an online gambling hub without permits and for violating quarantine restrictions, officials said Sunday.
Police made the mass arrests Friday after spotting some of the suspects converging closely without face masks outside a rented apartment in violation of quarantine restrictions, in Cavite province south of Manila. The suspects ran into the apartment, where police discovered the gambling operation, officials said.
Two Malaysians were also arrested, police said.
A police statement said 48 of the suspects “were working on an online game while the rest were gathering and loitering without face masks, smoking, and socializing with each other disregarding social distancing guidelines.”
Police seized 53 laptops, more than 100 cellphones and cash. The suspects could not show passports and work and business permits, and face criminal complaints, police said.
Large numbers of Chinese have entered the Philippines, many illegally with the help of syndicates, in recent years to work for online gambling outfits. The lucrative business caters to customers in China, where gambling is prohibited. Chinese operators shifted to the Philippines after facing a crackdown in Cambodia.
Legitimate Chinese gambling business has been a source of huge revenue for the government-run Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, which has allowed it to thrive despite opposition from legislators and Roman Catholic Church leaders.
Underground gambling has fostered corruption and crimes, including kidnappings and abuse involving Chinese suspects and victims.

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus

