Highlights from Sotheby's auction of Orientalist art

“The Weaver” depicts an Afghan girl in the interior of an Algiers home. (Supplied)
Updated 04 June 2020
Arab News

  • Here are some highlights from Sotheby’s second auction from the Najd collection of Orientalist art, online from June 8-11
‘Outside the Mosque’

Rudolf Ernst

The Austro-French painter traveled to Constantinople in the late 19th century and became passionate about Turkey’s Islamic heritage and the city’s traditional artisans. This painting — expected to sell for between $185,000 and $250,000 — is one of a series that Ernst made of mosques in the city, and depicts the tomb of Sultan Selim.

‘The Weaver’

Frederick Bridgman

After traveling to Cairo and Algeria in 1872, the American artist focused his work almost exclusively on scenes from the two North African countries. “The Weaver” depicts an Afghan girl in the interior of an Algiers home, dressed in blouse and salwar trousers and adorned with jewelry. Beside her is a tame gazelle. It is expected to fetch around $70,000.

‘The Sheikh’

John Adam Houston

The Scottish painter is best known for his historical depictions of the English Civil War, but he clearly felt an infinity with the East too, as several of his paintings, including “An Incident In The Desert” and this one are classic example of the Orientalist style. Expected to fetch around $70,000 at auction.

Topics: Sotheby’s Rudolf Ernst Frederick Bridgman John Adam Houston

Moroccan actor Youssef Kerkour receives BAFTA nomination

Youssef Kerkour is nominated for Best Male Comedy Performance for his role as Sami Ibrahim in the comedy series “Home.” (Instagram)
Moroccan actor Youssef Kerkour receives BAFTA nomination

DUBAI: Moroccan actor Youssef Kerkour has landed a nomination for the 2020 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), the academy announced on Thursday, after the awards were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor, who grew up in Rabat, is nominated for Best Male Comedy Performance for his role as Sami Ibrahim in the comedy series “Home.”

Kerkour, who is also known for roles in “Dracula,” “Redemption,” “Criminal” and “Marcella,” took to Twitter to thank his supporters. 

“Thank you all for your lovely messages this morning. It is a tremendous honor to be nominated in such stellar company,” the 41-year-old actor said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

La famille MAISON @channel4 #home #season2

A post shared by Youssef Kerkour (@youssefkerkour) on

The series, created by British writer and actor Rufus Jones, follows a middle-class London family who find a Syrian asylum seeker named Sami (Kerkour) hiding in their luggage while returning from holiday in France.

Kerkour’s tweet also paid tribute to Jones. 

“I must however say that there is a name missing IMO (in my opinion). That name is Rufus Jones. His writing will give you nominations,” he wrote.

Topics: Youssef Kerkour BAFTA

