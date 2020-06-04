Highlights from Sotheby’s auction of Orientalist art

‘Outside the Mosque’
Rudolf Ernst
The Austro-French painter traveled to Constantinople in the late 19th century and became passionate about Turkey’s Islamic heritage and the city’s traditional artisans. This painting — expected to sell for between $185,000 and $250,000 — is one of a series that Ernst made of mosques in the city, and depicts the tomb of Sultan Selim.
‘The Weaver’
Frederick Bridgman
After traveling to Cairo and Algeria in 1872, the American artist focused his work almost exclusively on scenes from the two North African countries. “The Weaver” depicts an Afghan girl in the interior of an Algiers home, dressed in blouse and salwar trousers and adorned with jewelry. Beside her is a tame gazelle. It is expected to fetch around $70,000.
‘The Sheikh’
John Adam Houston
The Scottish painter is best known for his historical depictions of the English Civil War, but he clearly felt an infinity with the East too, as several of his paintings, including “An Incident In The Desert” and this one are classic example of the Orientalist style. Expected to fetch around $70,000 at auction.