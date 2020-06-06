You are here

Egypt announces new Libya plan after collapse of Haftar offensive

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi announced a new initiative for Libya on Saturday. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • El-Sisi said the plan included a call for the exit of all foreign fighters from Libya
  • He proposed an elected leadership council and a cease-fire starting on June 8
CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi announced a new initiative for Libya on Saturday, flanked by the war-torn nation’s eastern commander Khalifa Haftar, proposing an elected leadership council and a cease-fire starting on June 8.

"This initiative calls for respecting all international efforts and initiatives by declaring a ceasefire from 0600 (0400 GMT) Monday June 8, 2020," President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi told a news conference.
El-Sisi, who was also accompanied in Cairo by eastern Libyan parliament head Aguila Saleh, said the plan included a call for negotiations in Geneva and for the exit of all "foreign mercenaries from” Libya.

He urged international support for the initiative, named the "Cairo declaration", and called on the United Nations to invite Libya's rival administrations in the east and the west for talks.
Libya has had no stable central authority since dictator Muammar Qaddafi was overthrown by NATO-backed rebels in 2011. For more than five years it has had rival parliaments and governments in the east and the west, with streets often controlled by armed groups.
El-Sisi’s announcement comes after the abrupt collapse of a 14-month offensive by Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) to try to take control of the capital, Tripoli.
The retreat, reversing many of Haftar’s gains from last year when he raced toward Tripoli, extends the control of the rival Government of National Accord (GNA) across most of northwest Libya. Haftar and allied groups still control the east and much of the south, as well as most of Libya’s oilfields, however.
Multiple previous attempts to establish truces and a return to negotiations have foundered, though the United Nations has started holding separate talks with both sides for a cease-fire deal in recent days.

Iraqi lawmakers vote in new premier's remaining ministers

Iraqi lawmakers vote in new premier's remaining ministers

  • Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail was made oil minister
  • Nominees for the foreign, trade, culture, agriculture, justice and migration ministries were also approved on Saturday
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s parliament on Saturday approved the remainder of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi’s cabinet, making Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail oil minister and passing the candidates for six other government posts, lawmakers said.
Kadhimi became prime minister last month after five months of political deadlock after his predecessor Adel Abdul Mahdi resigned under pressure from mass anti-government protests.
Parliament had approved all but seven members of a cabinet of 22 portfolios. They passed the nominees for the oil, foreign, trade, culture, agriculture, justice and migration ministries on Saturday.
Ismail is the chief of Iraq’s Basra Oil Company, the state-run body that oversees oil production and exports operations in the OPEC member’s southern oilfields.
His appointment comes as Iraq participates in OPEC+ talks to decide on an extension to oil production cuts amid the COVID-19 pandemic and low global oil prices.
Kadhimi, Iraq’s former intelligence chief, is not backed by any particular party and seen as acceptable to both Iran and the United States, Iraq’s two main allies.
His cabinet nominations were approved after backroom deals among Iraqi political parties and leaders.
Kadhimi’s government faces a health crisis as coronavirus cases rise, an oil-dependent economy in dire straits, the attempted resurgence of Daesh militants and US-Iranian tension that brought the region to the brink of war earlier this year.

