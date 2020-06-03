UAE, Egypt welcome Libya cease-fire talks

Houthis continue to block aid, attack Saudi Arabia: White House National Security Council

LONDON: The Houthis continue to block humanitarian aid in Yemen and attack Saudi Arabia with drones provided by Iran, the White House National Security Council said on Wednesday.

“Instead of heeding UN calls for a ceasefire, the Houthis are attacking Saudi Arabia with explosive UAVs provided by Iran,” the council said.

The council urged the Houthis “to work toward peaceful solution to end the conflict in Yemen.”

The comments come a day after Saudi Arabia hosted a donor conference for Yemen in partnership with the UN where the Kingdom pledged an aid package worth $500 million.

Around $1.35 billion of aid for Yemen was pledged at the conference by 30 countries.

The US decreased its aid to Yemen this year because of interference by the Houthis.

The country is suffering from the worst humanitarian crisis in the world and some 24 million of its population requires aid.

COVID-19 has added to the country’s woes.