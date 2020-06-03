You are here

  UAE, Egypt welcome Libya cease-fire talks

UAE, Egypt welcome Libya cease-fire talks

Khalifa Haftar’s eastern Libyan National Army (LNA) and the Tripoli based Government of National Accord (GNA) have agreed to resume cease-fire negotiations following days of heavy fighting. (File/AFP)
LONDON: The UAE and Egypt said they welcomed an announcement that Libya’s rival administrations have agreed to resume talks on reaching a cease-fire in the country.
Khalifa Haftar’s eastern Libyan National Army (LNA) and the Tripoli based Government of National Accord (GNA) have agreed to resume cease-fire negotiations following days of heavy fighting, the UN said on Tuesday.
In a joint statement late on Tuesday, the Egyptian and Emirati foreign ministries “called for parties to fully commit to the political process under the auspices of the United Nations and the Berlin Conference”.
They added that the political process is the only solution to achieving peace and unity in Libya.
The Berlin conference in January resulted in efforts to reach a cease-fire but that initiative had stalled before this week’s announcement that parties were ready to resume talks.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that the presence of Russian prisoners in the Libyan capital of Tripoli was the main obstacle to cooperation between the countries.
Lavrov made the comment after talks in Moscow with the GNA's Deputy Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteeg.

(With Reuters)

Houthis continue to block aid, attack Saudi Arabia: White House National Security Council

  • The council urged the Houthis “to work toward peaceful solution to end the conflict in Yemen”
  • The US decreased its aid to Yemen this year because of interference by the Houthis
LONDON: The Houthis continue to block humanitarian aid in Yemen and attack Saudi Arabia with drones provided by Iran, the White House National Security Council said on Wednesday. 
“Instead of heeding UN calls for a ceasefire, the Houthis are attacking Saudi Arabia with explosive UAVs provided by Iran,” the council said.
The council urged the Houthis “to work toward peaceful solution to end the conflict in Yemen.”
The comments come a day after Saudi Arabia hosted a donor conference for Yemen in partnership with the UN where the Kingdom pledged an aid package worth $500 million.

Around $1.35 billion of aid for Yemen was pledged at the conference by 30 countries.

The US decreased its aid to Yemen this year because of interference by the Houthis.

The country is suffering from the worst humanitarian crisis in the world and some 24 million of its population requires aid. 

COVID-19 has added to the country’s woes.

 

