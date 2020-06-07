UK Muslim leaders urge mosques to remain closed until congregational prayers can resume 

You are here

Opinion

Zaid M. Belbagi

British Parliament’s return sends important message

Mosques and other places of worship in England will reopen for private prayer from June 15. (File/AFP)
Arab News

  • Muslim leaders have urged the government to release clear guidelines to protect the safety of their congregations
LONDON: Muslim leaders in England have called for mosques to remain closed despite the government saying places of worship could open for “individual prayer.”
The plans to reopen churches, mosques and synagogues have been criticised by imams, who say they fail to take into account that prayers at mosques almost always take place in groups.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce on Tuesday the easing of restrictions for places of worship. Private prayer can take place from June 15, but weddings and other group activities will be restricted until at least July 4.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Imam Qari Asim, chairman of the Mosques and Imams National Advisory Board (MINAB), warned that taking this approach could “cause more challenges” due to the congregational nature of worship in mosques.
Imam Asim called on mosques not to reopen until it is safe to do so and they are able to hold congregational prayers.
“The fundamental difference between mosques and some other places of worship is that mosques are first and foremost used for congregational prayers,” he said.
“Individual prayers can be performed anywhere, primarily at homes. Accordingly, opening the mosques on 15 June will cause more challenges for mosques and imams as the expectation from the community will be to resume collective worship.”
The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) also expressed concern over the viability and safety of the government’s plan.
“Mosques are provisioned primarily for congregational worship, so there is currently significant uncertainty and concern from mosque leaders on how the new regulations can actually be implemented,” Harun Khan, secretary general of the MCB, said.
A statement released by the MCB warned of “significant uncertainty” surrounding the latest plans and urged the government to “give clear and unambiguous guidance to plan effectively to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone.”
The British government has prioritised the reopening of places of worship. Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said: “Their contribution to the common good of our country is clear, as places of solace, comfort, stability and dignity. And the need for them is all the greater as we weather the uncertainties of the pandemic.”
Mosques and other places of worship across the UK closed in March as coronavirus infections and fatalities in the country surged.
People of all faiths were forced to drastically change the way they celebrated religious holidays, with British Muslims embracing technology and coming up with creative ways to capture the spirit of Ramadan while under a strict lockdown.

Topics: Coronavirus Britain

European scientists close to coronavirus antibody breakthrough

  • British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca is developing the treatment
  • Antibody injections instantly arm the body with the ability to neutralize the virus
LONDON: Scientists from the UK and Sweden are reportedly close to a breakthrough on an antibody treatment for COVID-19 that could be lifesaving for those who become infected by the virus.
British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca is developing the treatment, which may initially be prioritized for elderly and vulnerable patients due to cost.
Antibody injections instantly arm the body with the ability to neutralize the virus, and the treatment could be a game-changer for those in the early stages of infection.
Pascal Soriot, AstraZaneca’s chief executive, said the treatment being developed is a “combination of two antibodies, because by having both you reduce the chance of resistance developing to one antibody.”
Antibody therapy is more expensive than vaccine production, however, with Soriot saying the former would be prioritized for the elderly and vulnerable, “who may not be able to develop a good response to a vaccine.”
The treatment is now being tested at “full speed,” and executives are hopeful that it will go into full production next year.
Antibody treatment can be used for similar purposes as a vaccine, which normally sparks a bodily reaction to create its own antibodies.
Over 200 teams worldwide are racing to be the first to develop a vaccine, with scientists from Oxford University in the UK among the frontrunners.
The Oxford University team is working in partnership with AstraZeneca and conducting human trials in Brazil, the current epicenter of the pandemic. They expect to know by August if the vaccine works.
They have already begun manufacturing the vaccine to ensure rapid rollout should it be effective, and have agreed to supply 2 billion doses worldwide by the end of the year.
On Thursday, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates struck a deal with the Oxford-AstraZeneca team to supply half the planned doses to low- and middle-income countries.

Topics: Coronavirus antibodies

