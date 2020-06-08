Iran is ‘ready’ to swap more prisoners with US

You are here

Iranian doctor based in Florida Majid Taheri, left, is welcomed by an Iranian Foreign Ministry official as his wife stands at right, upon arrival at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Airport from the U.S. after being part of a swap that saw a U.S. Navy veteran held by Iran return to America, Monday, June 8, 2020. (AP)
  • Iranian scientist Majid Taheri returned home Monday after his release from jail in the United States as part of a prisoner exchange
  • The scientist was freed on Thursday as Iran released US Navy veteran Michael White
Iran was ready to swap “other prisoners” with the United States, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.

The statement came as the two countries exchanged prisoners this week. Iranian scientist Majid Taheri returned home Monday after his release from jail in the United States as part of a prisoner exchange, semi-official news agency ISNA reported. The scientist, who had been detained in the United States for 16 months, was freed on Thursday as Iran released US Navy veteran Michael White.

“If the possibility of exchanging prisoners exists, we have the readiness to free the rest of the individuals who are imprisoned and return them to the country,” Mousavi was cited by state news agency IRNA reported.

Taheri was greeted at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport by deputy foreign minister Hossein Jaberi Ansari, said ISNA, which published a picture of the pair speaking to reporters.
“I hope to see the release of (other Iranians imprisoned abroad) in the near future,” Ansari said, adding his ministry would do its best to achieve this.
Taheri for his part thanked Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.
“I thank the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and dear officials, including Mr. Zarif, who worked hard, and other officials who took months to help release me, as an Iranian physician accused of circumventing US sanctions on medicine,” he was quoted as saying.
Taheri was the second scientist to have returned to Iran from the United States in the past week, after Cyrus Asgari flew home on Wednesday.
A US federal judge issued an order to free Taheri — an Iranian-American who had been working at clinic in Tampa, Florida — on time served.
Taheri had been accused of violating US sanctions by sending a technical item to Iran and in December pleaded guilty to charges he violated financial reporting requirements by depositing $277,344 at a bank, repeatedly showing up with loose cash, according to court documents.
On Monday he rejected accusations against him as “unfair and false,” according to Iran’s Fars news agency.
“I was helping the University of Tehran to develop a cancer vaccine, especially for women,” he was quoted as saying.

Thanking the Swiss Embassy in Tehran for its role in the recent swap, Mousavi noted, “If the Swiss government continues to cooperate, we are ready to repatriate the rest of the Iranians who are in US custody,” according to Radio Farda

Since Washington severed its diplomatic relations with Tehran in 1979, the Swiss Embassy in Iran has been in charge of protecting US interests in the Islamic Republic.
Iran-US tensions have soared in recent years as President Donald Trump has pursued a campaign of “maximum pressure” against America’s sworn arch enemy.
Since unilaterally withdrawing the US from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, Trump has hit the Islamic republic with sweeping sanctions.
The two sides appeared to come to the brink of a direct conflict for the second time in less than a year in January, when Trump ordered an air strike that killed one of Iran’s top generals, Qasem Soliemani.

NEW DELHI: With shopping malls, places of worship, restaurants and state borders reopening Monday, some of the last vestiges of India’s 10-week-long coronavirus lockdown disappeared even as the country reported its highest single-day death toll and experts said things would get worse.
In the capital of New Delhi, shoppers applied hand sanitizer and underwent temperature checks before entering Ambience Mall, where a sign read: “Welcome back to the lifestyle you love.”
The doors were also reopened at New Delhi’s historic Jama mosque. The troughs for washing before prayers had been drained, and the carpet was replaced with floor markings encouraging worshipers to practice social distancing on their own prayer rugs.
Instead of marigold garlands and other temple offerings, staff at Hanuman Mandir, a famous Hindu temple, gave visitors thermal checks and hand sanitizer.
But a committee of experts warned the New Delhi government that such measures would do little to slow the infection rate, and that it would need to nearly double its hospital bed capacity by the end of June as the number of cases needing treatment is expected to surge.
With cases doubling every two weeks, “we will require 15,000 beds by the end of June,” the committee’s head, Dr. Mahesh Verma, wrote to the government.
About a quarter of New Delhi’s 83 hospitals treating COVID-19 patients were full by Monday afternoon, according to a government-run online dashboard. About half of the city’s 512 available ventilators were in use.
The numbers have crossed 28,000 in the capital, stretching limited health resources.
Over the weekend, New Delhi’s top official, chief minister Arvid Kerjiwal, said hospital beds would be limited to city residents, amid rising demand from people in the neighboring corporate hubs of Noida in the state of Uttar Pradesh and Gurugram in Haryana state.
India’s lockdown — one of the world’s most stringent — was considered mostly effective in staunching the spread of the virus. Most industry shut down, and a stay-at-home order was imposed for all but a handful of essential activities.
But in recent weeks, as restrictions have gradually eased to help India’s ailing economy and get millions of poor daily wage earners back to work, cases have soared nationwide.
The Health Ministry reported another 9,983 cases Monday, raising India’s count past 256,000 to fifth most in the world. It also reported 206 fatalities, the highest single-day rise, bringing the country’s death toll to 7,135. Like elsewhere in the world, the actual numbers are thought to be higher for a number of reasons, including limited testing.
There has been a surge in infections in India’s vast countryside following the return of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers who left cities and towns after losing their jobs.
Before Monday, India had already partially restored train services and domestic flights and allowed shops and manufacturing to reopen.
Schools, gyms and metro rail services remain closed, political and sports events are banned and international air travel is limited to foreign residents of India repatriating home.

